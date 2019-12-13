Athens won the NTL Large School and Spencer-Van Etten went 15-4 last season.
Other than that, Tioga was a touch over .500, Sayre had seven wins and Waverly six.
As the 2019-2020 season dawns, Sayre looks a lot better and Waverly looks a lot healthier. Tioga looks very young and S-VE continues to impress. We’ll see about Athens when the Wildcats hit the floor.
———
WAVERLY WOLVERINES
Head Coach: Louis Judson III (17th season coaching boys’ varsity, 193 wins)
Assistant Coach/JV Coach: Mike Croft
Record last season: (6-13) (started last season 5-2 before injuries)
Milestones: Coach Judson is 7 wins shy of 200!
Returning players: Seniors- Scott Woodring, Jalen McCarty and Austin Ellers; Juniors- Ryan Lambert, Peyton Bowen and Kobe Decker; Sophomore- Caden Hollywood.
Comments on returning players:
Scott Woodring – Senior forward, extremely skilled in the post, tremendous footwork for his size, hard worker, good shooter, student of the game, was averaging 32.0 points and 17.5 rebounds per game before getting hurt (only played 7 games last season)
Jalen McCarty – Senior guard, started every game last season, tenacious defender, much improved shooter, hard worker, gritty and tough – avg. 7.0 pts. per game last season
Caden Hollywood – Sophomore guard – avg. 5. pts. per game, started all last season as a freshman, solid perimeter shooter, nice size for a guard
Ryan Lambert – Junior guard, quick, has really improved in the off-season, started many games last season as a sophomore
Peyton Bowen – Junior guard, good rebounder for his size, athletic, solid defender, was moved up to varsity last season as a sophomore during the Christmas Tournament
Kobe Decker – Junior forward, also had a real good off-season, was brought up to varsity as a sophomore when all the injuries starting occurring last season
Austin Ellers – Senior guard
Newcomers: Juniors- Aidan Westbrook and Griffen Stein; Eighth grader- Joe Tomasso.
Comments on newcomers:
Joe Tomasso – Eighth grade guard, potential starter at the guard position, extremely smart player, athletic and cerebral, uncanny ability to play at a high level against much older competition
Aidan Westbrook – Junior guard, athletic, nice size for a guard, has the skills and ability to be very good
Griffen Stein – Junior forward, runs the floor well, hard worker, nice mid-range game, good rebounder
Players to watch:
Several players will stand out and among them will be Woodring, who has already been offered several full athletic scholarships to play college basketball at Daemen College, Mansfield University, East Stroudsburg, and St. Thomas Aquinas — all Division II schools with many Division III schools interested. Binghamton University is also interested.
Overall thoughts: “Being healthy and being able to have your better players on the court is extremely important which was quite evident a season ago,” said Judson “Having arguably the best player in section IV go down with a knee injury going into game eight was a huge blow, but it allowed the players who are returning this year to get experience and a feeling of what it takes to play at this level. Most games last season I started a freshman, two sophomores, a junior and a senior, so Scott’s injury was felt in a major way last season, but I feel it will make our team better this season.
“There are a lot of changes and some new faces on varsity this season. There will be an eighth grader up on varsity. Tomasso is the first eighth grader in my coaching career that I’ve brought up. I’ve only ever brought up 3 freshmen. Joe (who was the starting QB on the football team) will be a player to watch for the next 5 years —yes 5 years. Griffin Stein moved into the district and will give us some additional size and rebounding. Aidan Westbrook had a breakout year on the football field. He’ll provide athleticism and scoring. We graduated only one senior (Dylan Ward), but he had an outstanding senior season averasging 16.9 points and 12.5 rebounds.”
Judson said that he was happy wth the work the team put in over the summer.
“I was very pleased with what I saw over the summer with the continued commitment by the players to attend summer league games, St. Lawrence Team Camp, and my basketball camp,” the coach said. “I’m very excited for the season as I feel these guys are ready to get going. They have impressed me with their desire to want to get in the gym. This will be one of the deeper teams I’ve ever had. There are three positions that have two guys who are very capable of starting which means the players coming off the bench aren’t really bench players with this team; they’re more an extension of the starting five. I can easily play 9-10 kids in my rotation this year. Many high school teams lose quite a bit when they go to their bench; this team may get better on certain nights.”
Judson said that the depth and versatility of his team will be an advantage.
“Each team has their unique style of play, and this team will be extremely versatile. Team chemistry, figuring out their roles, and learning the playbook will be of importance early on. We worked on this over the summer. We need to have enough self-confidence to make plays without always relying on Scott. However, Scott is a special talent and we need to utilize him properly without becoming too one dimensional and dependent on him.
“This team will play with high energy, be scrappy, play selflessly and will be fun to watch. We have much more depth and balance this year. If we can stay healthy, I feel we can play with anyone in our section.”
League outlook: Waverly’s division includes Edison, Newark Valley, Watkins Glen and Notre Dame.
“Once again, I think there will be a lot of parity this season and any team could beat their opponent on any given night,” stated Judson. “Watkins Glen looked very good at times this summer and will be tough. They are still young but very talented. Edison has a very experienced backcourt that will give many teams some problems. Notre Dame is in a bit of a rebuild but will play very hard. Newark Valley is talented and has some good players. Our crossover games have changed a little with the realignment of our league two years ago. I will only play 14 league games which includes Dryden, Trumansburg, Lansing, and Whitney Point.”
Judson said that the realignment allows him to put five non league games on the docket and have one in reserve for the IAC championship game.
“Our two IAC crossover games will be Lansing and Trumansburg which also count for a league title. We will play Edison on Feb. 6 in the First Arena (our varsity girls’ team will play before us). I picked up non-league games with Union Endicott (a 66-55 defeat), Troy (home), and Chenango Forks (home). We will be playing in the Valley Christmas Tournament (Dec. 27-28) with a first round game against Towanda at Waverly.
Section Outlook: Across the section, Seton Catholic and Norwich are two of the best programs in the state as is perennial powerhouse Owego. Chenango Valley and Susquehanna Valley will be good as well. Several other teams in our section will be highly competitive. Section IV Class B basketball is one of the best sections in the state.
Players competing in college: Jon Ward is in his third season and has transferred from Corning Community College to play at Div. II Mansfield University. Jon’s brother, Dylan Ward, playing at Corning Community College.
———
ATHENS WILDCATS
Head coach: Bob Woodward
Assistant coaches: John Babcock, Jim Lister, Steve Satterly
Record last season: 14-9
Returning players: Seniors- Aaron Lane (G), Damian Hudson (G), Brady Smith (G), and Keegan Rude (F); Sophomores- JJ Babcock (G/F), Troy Pritchard (F), Tucker Brown (F).
Comments on Returning players: “We are happy with the level of effort in the first week of practice,” said Woodward.
Newcomers: Junior- Jonathon Smith (F); Sophomore- Shayne Reid (G); Freshman Mason Lister (G)
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: “We are excited to continue to improve our culture and work ethic,” said the coach.
Thoughts on the league this season: Woodward said simply that the league will be very competitive this season.
———
SAYRE REDSKINS
Head coach: Devin Shaw
Assistant coaches: John Shaw, R.J. Baker
Record last season: 7-15
Returning players: Corbin Brown (G/F), Riley McConnel (G), Connor Young (F), Zach Belles (F), Zach Moore (G), Matt Lane (G), Dom Fabbri (G), Brayden Horton (G/F)
Comments on returning players: Shaw said that, as a first-year coach, he’s am still trying to learn all the players.
“From what I have seen in the summer and throughout he first week of practice, I believe have a lot of athleticism in the guys that are returning from last year,” he said. “I am really excited to get to know them more and see how they work together, the effort they give and how react to adversity.”
Newcomers: Nic Bentley (G), Jai Yang (G), Cody VanBenthuysen (G), Tavone McClenny (G), Kannon VanDuzer (F), Lucas Horton (G/F)
Comments on newcomers: Shaw said that he’s getting familiar with the new players as well.
“So far from summer and the first week of practice, I believe these are guys that will be able to jump in and help the returnees throughout the year.”
Players to watch: “Everyone.”
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: Shaw said he’s excited to get the season going.
“They have done a good job so far in practice of picking up the new system,” said the coach. “One thing I have noticed is that the communication is starting to get a lot better from where we started on the first day of practice. I believe we have a good blend of bigs and guards and will be able to play either inside or outside depending on match-ups that we face. Hopefully the guys continue to stay on the same page and work together. If we do that, I think we can have a really successful season this year.
Thoughts on the league this season: I think the league is going to be really competitive this year. I know there are a bunch of teams that have a lot of returning players from last year and that will make those teams better this year. Knowing the coaches throughout the league, they all have a ton of coaching experience and always seem to do a great job of having their teams ready to play. I will have to make sure that we are prepared for each game as there are no easy games in the league. Hopefully we can take care of business and compete each and every night.”
———
SPENCER-VAN ETTEN PANTHERS
Head coach: Jeremy Kastenhuber
Assistant coaches: Cliff Pierce
Record last season: 15-4
Returning players: Senior- Blaine Whitmarsh; Juniors- James Sutherlin, Matthew Byrne and Matthew Merrick.
Newcomers: Juniors- Garrett Cooke, Connor Forrest, Sam Hall, and Connor Wallenbeck; Sophomores- Markus Brock and Markus Brock.
Thoughts on this year’s team: “We have a young team with some experienced players returning,” said Kastenhuber. “Sutherlin, Whitmarsh, Byrne and Merrick all return with some experience. The rest of the roster is in their first year on varsity. Our success will depend on our ability to control the tempo of the game and limit teams to one shot as we don’t have a lot of size.”
Thoughts on the league this season: “The IAC features several strong teams this year as always,” Kastenhuber noted. “Newfield returns all starters from a year ago. Candor will be very strong this year as will Waverly and Watkins Glen. In the north, Lansing, Whitney Point, Moravia and Marathon will probably be the teams to watch. “
———
TIOGA TIGERS
Coach: Brian Card
Assistant coaches: Bob Taylor, and Jordan Hathaway (JV)
Record last season: 11-10
Returning players: Seniors- Sam Taylor, Thomas Cook and Caleb Allen; Eighth grader- Ethan Perry.
Newcomers: Juniors Jerrick Allen, and Derrick Gage; Sophomores Gavin Godfrey, Isaac Peterson and Casey Stoughton,
Thoughts on this year’s team: “This year we will be a very young team,” said Card. “We don’t have a lot of experience coming back compared to the last few years, so it will be a rebuilding year. Hopefully, we will be able to get used to the speed of the game in the beginning of the season and make ourselves better each week throughout the year.”
Thoughts on the league this season: “This year Newfield is going to have a very good team along with Candor,” stated Card. “Newfield returns all their starters from a team that made it deep into playoffs last year. Candor also has a lot of size and speed and have a lot of talent. Spencer Van-Etten is good year in and year out, they have a solid team again this year, and Odessa-Montour returns all of their players from last year except one, so they will have a lot of experience too.”
