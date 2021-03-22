WAVERLY — Opening the season against a state power is never an easy task, yet that’s what Waverly’s boys soccer team did on Saturday.
The visiting Bobcats win 2-1, but Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck had plenty of praise for his team.
“All in all, I was very please4d with their effort,” said Ryck of his squad. “As always, these boys give 110-percent, and if we get a few through balls to our strikers’ feet, I think it would have been a very different game.”
Lansing’s Morgan Somchanhmavong and Waverly’s Nate Ryck each connected in the first half.
Somchanhmavong added another tally in the second half to make the difference.
“We had a couple of small errors and, unfortunately, Lansing made us pay for them,” said Coach Ryck. “We get a few things cleaned up and the rest of our season will be very exciting.”
Lansing held an 8-5 edge in shots and a 6-2 aadvantage in corner kicks.
Thomas Vence logged four saves for Lansing and Waverly kleeper Cameron McIssac stopped six shots.
Waverly’s boys soccer squad will visit Newark Valley at 4:30 on Tuesday.
