WAVERLY — Maggie Whitley had four wins with Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen and Delaney Vascoe and Sophia DeSisti netting three each as Waverly eased to a 100-68 IAC girls’ swimming win over Odessa-Montour on Tuesday.
Waverly won nine of the 11 contested events.
Whitley won the 50 free in 27.79 seconds and the 100 free in one minute, 2.78 seconds.
She also teamed with Benjamin, Vascoe and Sharpsteenn to win the 200 medley relay in 2:11.49 and with DeSisti, Benjamin and Sharpsteen to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:59.84.
DiSisti, Vascoe, Mackenzie Nichols and Mara Callear also touched the wall first in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:28.62.
Sharpsteen added a win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.68; Benjamin won the 100 back with a time of 1:13.16; and Vascoe won the 100 breast with a time of 1:24.23.
Also getting two wins for Waverly was DeSisti, who added a win in the 200 free by clocking in at 2:24.59
Waverly will host Notre Dame at 4:30 on Thursday.
