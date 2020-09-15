ATHENS — Locked in a tight 1-0 game, Athens posted four second-half goals to pull away from Valley rival Sayre in Northern Tier League girls soccer Monday night.
Hannah Blackman gave the Wildcats their first half lead, scoring from outside the 18 with 17:16 gone in the game.
The Lady Wildcats kept peppering the Sayre net, but the pipes were unforgiving — though often tested — and the score stood 1-0 at the half.
The Wildcats didn’t wait as long in the second half. Emma Roe tickled the twine at the 2:05 mark and Blackman got her second goal of the game at the 8:10 mark for a 3-0 lead.
Roe added two more second-half goals, first with 11:29 gone in the half and the second at the 21:42 mark for the hat trick.
Athens took 11 corner kicks and fired off 47 shots. Sayre keeper Adrianna Barnhart logged 19 saves.
Athens’ Abby Chapman had a quieter night between the pipes as Sayre — which had just one corner kick — took five shots and she stopped the only one that was on goal.
Both teams will be back in action at 5:30 p.m.on Wednesday. Saye hosts Northeast Bradford and Athens will travel to Wellsboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.