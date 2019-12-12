Athens (PA) – Athens used eight falls to secure a win over the visiting Troy Trojans, 48-33.
Troy countered with four falls, but was unable to overcome the deficit.
Jake Courtney and Kaden Setzer set the tone for dual when each earned first period falls at 126 and 132 respectively. Courtney earned a quick takedown, threw in his legs and pinned Eli Randall in 1 minute, 57 seconds. Kaden Setzer blasted a double right off the whistle, threw in a half and pinned Ben Randall in ten seconds. Athens was up and rolling in the team score at 12-0.
Momentum left the Wildcats at 138. Athens’ Brandon Jennings got a quick takedown and ran a bar for backpoints. However, Troy’s Peyton Bellows got off his back and threw a headlock to get the reversal and the pin in 1:46. Troy closed the team score to 12-6.
Karter Rude and Zach Stafursky got falls at 145 and 152. Rude was tough on his feet, earning four takedowns and even tougher with his cradles on top. He got the fall in 2:53. Stafursky cradled and pinned his opponent in 46 seconds. The Wildcats stretched their lead to 24-6
Jacob Turner seized momentum back for Troy with a fall in 1:02 at 160 pounds. Trojan teammate Ed Cole battled for two periods against Riley Hall before pinning Hall in the third. Troy was back within a bout of Athens at 24-18.
Athens senior Alex West ended Troy’s run at 182 with a second period spike for a fall. Teammate Ben Pernaselli scared the home fans on a failed takedown attempt but kept control of the match and pinned his opponent in 1:22. The Athens lead was up to 36-18 after 195.
Troy gained back six team points when Travis Spencer picked up a forfeit at 220. Troy was within twelve team points at 36-24.
Wildcat heavyweight Keegan Braund wasted little time in headlocking and pinning his opponent in 31 seconds. The Wildcats lead jumped to a nearly insurmountable 42-24 with three bouts left.
At 106, Troy’s Seth Seymour capitalized on a Wildcat slip and pinned his opponent to pull the Trojans to within twelve with two bouts left.
Athens’ Aidan Garcia extinguished any Trojan hopes for victory with first period fall at 1:13.
With the team winner decided, one bout remained. At 120, Athens sophomore, and returning state medalist, faced off with nemesis Sheldon Seymour. Sheldon Seymour is the defending PIAA state champion and has beaten Bradley in the past.
Seymour got the first takedown to take a 2 point lead. Bradley escaped to close the score to 2-1. On their feet, Bradley was able to pull Seymour down into a front headlock situation multiple times. But, Seymour would clamp onto Bradley’s elbows, preventing him from scoring.
Seymour took down to start the second period and reversed Bradley, extending his lead to 4-1. Bradley escaped to pull within two, 4-2. Seymour shot and scored to go up 6-2. Seymour was able to get his legs in and was able to ride Bradley out for the period.
Bradley opted to start the third period on his feet. Once again, Seymour was able to get a takedown. Seymour led 8-2 until Bradley escaped. That is how the match ended with the wrestlers on their feet and Seymour an 8-3 winner.
Athens Head Coach Shawn Bradley is cautiously optimistic about his team. “We still have a young team, but the kids wrestled hard. Not one kid went out there and didn’t battle.” He offered praise for the performance and work ethic of Gavin Bradley. “Gavin’s wrestled 85 matches since the last time he wrestled [Seymour]. The last time they wrestled he lost 21-4. He’s worked hard and it shows.”
Athens heads to Ridgway for a dual meet tournament this weekend.
