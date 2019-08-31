TOWANDA — The Sayre Redskins scored the game’s final 22 points on Friday night as they rallied for a 38-34 win over host Towanda in a non-league football showdown.
Sayre sophomore quarterback Brayden Horton would score the game-winning touchdown with just 25 seconds left as he scored on a 1-yard run on a fourth-and-goal situation to give the Redskins the victory.
Sayre fumbled away the game’s opening possession, and Towanda made them pay. Tanner Kunkle and Jyshaire Robinson ran with success and led the Black Knights to the end zone on their first possession.
The Redskins trailed 12-0 midway through the first quarter.
Sayre’s offense began to move the ball on their third possession. Horton connected with Zach Watkins twice with passes of more than 20 yards in the drive. Horton capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. Sayre missed the two-point conversion but narrowed the gap to 12-6.
In the second quarter, Sayre continued to move the ball offensively. Nic Bentley hit a 26-yard field goal to pull Sayre within three. But Towanda responded a touchdown and a two-point conversion to widen the score to 20-9, in their favor.
Sayre closed out the first half scoring when Brayden Horton found Ethan Miller open for a 28-yard pass and Watkins for 42-yard touchdown. At halftime though, Sayre still trailed 20-16.
Towanda started the second half with the ball and scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, including picking up a two-point conversion and Sayre trailed 34-16.
After Towanda’s second scoring possession, Horton began moving the ball downfield with his feet. Timely runs from Isaiah Firestine and a couple passes to Ethan Miller were key in the drive as well. The Redskin offense once again found the end zone and converted the two-point attempt to pull within 34-24.
The Redskins’ defense stepped up on the ensuing possession as Elmer Stevens intercepted a Tanner Kunkle pass. Two plays later, Horton hit Corbin Brown for a 45-yard pass completion. The third quarter ended with Sayre trailing, but on the move.
Two plays into the fourth quarter, Horton ran in from 35 yards out and pulled the Redskins even closer at 34-30. Bentley’s PAT would make it 34-31.
After a Black Knight punt, Sayre executed a 13-play drive that ended with a touchdown. With seconds on the clock, Sayre had its first lead of the game. Smart prevent defense from the Redskins on two long Towanda pass attempts sealed the victory for Sayre.
