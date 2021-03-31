TROY — The Athens softball team also showed traditional dominance in an NTL contest that resulted in a 13-0 road shutout of Troy. The Wildcats got the bats going early, but it was the performance on the mound that outweighed the offensive performance.
“Aliyah Butler was phenomenal tonight,” said Head Coach Mickey Farrell. “It was her first varsity start as just a sophomore and she pitched very well.”
The sophomore pitched a five-inning shutout on the mound and recorded seven strikeouts with just two hits and one walk.
Harley Sullivan and Audrey Hatch started the batting lineup well, as they tallied three runs each. She also had two hits which paced the Wildcats, who had 11 hits in the win. Hatch batted four runs in as Butler, the pitcher, also had three RBIs in the 13-run victory.
Athens now improves to 2-0 on the season with two victories by a combined 15 runs.
Athens 12, Troy 2
TROY — The Athens baseball squad caught fire in the first inning in a visit to Troy on Tuesday. The Wildcats erupted for eight runs in the first inning to put them in a position to run away with the game by a score of 12-2. The 12-run outburst came off just four hits.
The road team added one more in the second and two more in the third inning to jump out to an 11-0 lead which would effectively end the game in five innings from the mercy rule. Troy’s hit count matched the Wildcats with four but scored just two runs.
Junior Karter Rude led Athens with the bat as he had two hits in two at-bats to go along with two runs and two RBIs. Senior Kyler Setzer had three runs while not recording a hit in the contest. Sophomore Jaren Glisson also finished with two runs.
Sophomore Mason Lister had an impressive day on the mound as the starting pitcher. In just three innings, he threw seven strikeouts while not allowing any runs.
With the 10-run victory, the Wildcats move to 1-1 on the season after an opening day loss to Canton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.