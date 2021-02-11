WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys bowling team easily dispatched Edison 4-0, but fell to Tioga 4-0.
The girls team did not suffer and hiccups defeating both Edison and Tioga 4-0.
Boys
Waverly 4, Edison 0
Zach Vanderpool, Matt Mauersberg, and Tristan Campbell bowled well for Waverly. The Wolverines won the games by scores of 992-554, 870-625, 921-615, to take the point for total pinfall 2783-1804.
Vanderpool had the strongest game, but all three carried their fair share of the weight.
Vanderpool opened with a 230 and finished with a 223 completing a 609 total performance.
Mauersberg opened with a 214 and closed with a 213, while Campbell opened with a 216.
Girls
Waverly 4, Edison 0
It wasn’t much a contest against two bowlers, but several girls had standout performances in an 819-305, 851-277, 943-262, 2613-844 victory.
Rachel Houseknecht bowled a 224, and 234 finishing with a point total of 650.
Victoria Houseknecht bowled a 232 on way to a 570 finish, and Shantilly Decker bowled a 200 in her 540 point total finish.
Boys
Waverly 0, Tioga 4
Dylan Slater, Rocco Fariello, and Gaige Cain led the way for Tioga in a 1017-850, 1071-890, 964, 867, 3052-2607 victory over Waverly.
Slater opened with a 237, and finished with a 214 and 206. Fariello opened with a 223, and finished with a 214 and 211. Slater finished with 657 points, while Fariello was right behind with 648.
Cain bowled two straight 224 rounds finishing the night with 623 points.
Kolton Pond opened with a 232, and then bowled a 209 on his way to a 611 finish. Nick Slater had an impressive 210 score in his second game.
As for Waverly, Zach Vanderpool opened with a 204 finishing with 564 points.
Girls
Waverly 4, Tioga 0
Rachel Housekneckt, Victoria Houseknecht, and Shantilly Decker led the way for the Wolverines leading to a 886-667, 920-689, 807-640, 2593-1996 final score.
Victoria stole the show. She opened with a 237, before posting a remarkable 298, and 194 culminating in a 729 point performance.
Rachel bowled a 204 and 226 in the first two games of her 612 point performance.
Decker finished with a 175 completing her 475 performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.