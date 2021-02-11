WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys bowling team easily dispatched Edison 4-0, but fell to Tioga 4-0.

The girls team did not suffer and hiccups defeating both Edison and Tioga 4-0.

Boys

Waverly 4, Edison 0

Zach Vanderpool, Matt Mauersberg, and Tristan Campbell bowled well for Waverly. The Wolverines won the games by scores of 992-554, 870-625, 921-615, to take the point for total pinfall 2783-1804.

Vanderpool had the strongest game, but all three carried their fair share of the weight.

Vanderpool opened with a 230 and finished with a 223 completing a 609 total performance.

Mauersberg opened with a 214 and closed with a 213, while Campbell opened with a 216.

Girls

Waverly 4, Edison 0

It wasn’t much a contest against two bowlers, but several girls had standout performances in an 819-305, 851-277, 943-262, 2613-844 victory.

Rachel Houseknecht bowled a 224, and 234 finishing with a point total of 650.

Victoria Houseknecht bowled a 232 on way to a 570 finish, and Shantilly Decker bowled a 200 in her 540 point total finish.

Boys

Waverly 0, Tioga 4

Dylan Slater, Rocco Fariello, and Gaige Cain led the way for Tioga in a 1017-850, 1071-890, 964, 867, 3052-2607 victory over Waverly.

Slater opened with a 237, and finished with a 214 and 206. Fariello opened with a 223, and finished with a 214 and 211. Slater finished with 657 points, while Fariello was right behind with 648.

Cain bowled two straight 224 rounds finishing the night with 623 points.

Kolton Pond opened with a 232, and then bowled a 209 on his way to a 611 finish. Nick Slater had an impressive 210 score in his second game.

As for Waverly, Zach Vanderpool opened with a 204 finishing with 564 points.

Girls

Waverly 4, Tioga 0

Rachel Housekneckt, Victoria Houseknecht, and Shantilly Decker led the way for the Wolverines leading to a 886-667, 920-689, 807-640, 2593-1996 final score.

Victoria stole the show. She opened with a 237, before posting a remarkable 298, and 194 culminating in a 729 point performance.

Rachel bowled a 204 and 226 in the first two games of her 612 point performance.

Decker finished with a 175 completing her 475 performance.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

