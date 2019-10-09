NEWARK VALLEY — The southern half of the IAC’s cross country teams met Tuesday and a local squad swept to wins in both the girls and boys varsity races.

Girls

Waverly, 46; SVEC, 53; Edison, 55; Newark Valley, 56.

Waverly prevailed in a tight meet on the strength of the top of the lineup.

Sheridan Talada continued a great season with a win in 20 minutes, 12.8 seconds. Notre Dame’s Alyssa Walker was second 24 seconds back, but the Crusaders didn’t have a complete team. That opened the door for Waverly’s Elizabeth Fritzen to step in, place third over all and claim second-place points with a time of 21:19.7. Paige Ackley, eighth overall, took fourth-place points with a run of 22:20.2.

Rounding out the scorers for the Lady Wolverines were Aubrey Akins, 24th overall and 19th in points with a 28:33.4 and Hali Jenner, 25th overall and 20th in points.

Having a team go 1-2-4 as Waverly did made it a hard team to beat, but Spencer-Van Etten/Candor came closest.

The Eagles used a pack attack, dropping four of their five scoring runners in a five-place block. Jenna O’Connell led SVEC with a time of 24:11.2, good for 11th overall and seventh in team points. She was followed by Erin Bruttomesso, who was next in line with a 25:31 that was good for eight team points. Mya Marsh was 14th overall and 10th in team points with a time of 24:48.2 and teammate Olivia Secondo was 15th overall and 11th in team points in 25:31.4. Rounding out SVEC’s scoring list was Olivia Bennett, who was 22nd overall and 17th in team points with a time of 28:01.7.

Tioga had three runners in the race. Tioga’s top finisher was Mariah Nichols who was 19th overall with a time of 27:14.9. Also running for the Tigers were Kate Burrowes, 26th with a time of 28:57.4 and Nicole DeBoer, 30th with a time of 34:54.2.

Boys

Waverly, 46; Watkins Glen, 58; Newark Valley, 62; SVEC, 112; Notre Dame, 114; Edison, 154; Tioga, 176.

The pack wasn’t quite as tight as the one that the SVEC girls filled, but Waverly won the meet on the strength of a pack mentality.

Collin Wright was easily Waverly’s best finisher, taking second to Watkins Glen standout Gabe Planty (17:01.7) with a time of 17:26.3.

Joining Wright in scoring for the Wolverines were Nate Ackley, eighth in 18:13.0; Brandon Bubniak, 10th in 18:38.1; Jayden Rose, 12th in 18:45.7; and in 14th place, Kaden Wheeler who had a 19:05.2 that barely beat teammate Liam Traub (19:09.1) for the fifth scoring spot.

SVEC standout Callum Avery was right on Wright’s heels, taking third with a time of 17:40.5.

Also scoring for SVEC were Ryan Hodges, 19th with a time of 19:31.3; Nathan Gillette, 27 in 20:24.8; Isaac Lindright, 31st in 21:05.9; and Wyatt Stouffer, 32nd in 21:10.1.

Tioga was led by Ty Middendorf who took 22nd in 19:52.7 and Thomas Hurd, 24th in 20:07.5.

Modified

Boys

Newark Valley, 41; Waverly, 49; Edison, 61; SVEC, 71.

SVEC’s John Garrison won the meet with a time of 8:56.6 and teammate John Belanger was fifth in 10:02.6, but Waverly had the top local team in the meet.

The Wolverines’ Liam Wright was second with a time of 9:43.2 and had two teammates in the top 10. They werre Jake VanHouten was seventh in 10:13.8 and Payton Fravel was 10th, ninth in team scoring, with a time of 10:25.2.

Girls

Newark Valley, 22; Edison, 46; Tioga 63.

Newark Valley won the meet as a team, but it was an undermanned Waverly squad that had runners at the front.

Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn ran a 10:37.8 to win the meet with teammate Harper Minaker just nine seconds back to take second in 10:46.8.

Tioga was led by Emily Burrowes, sixth overall and fourth in team points with a time of 11:32.9 and Payton Littlefield, 13th overall and ninth in team points with a time of 12:16.6.

Among other local runners, SVEC’s Adriana Farmer was seventh overall in 11:40.6 and teammate Emma Hayne was ninth with a time of 11:53.1.

Load comments