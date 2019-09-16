WAVERLY — Waverly’s Lady Wolverines didn’t have any individual or team titles at Saturday’s Waverly Invite, but they did have a number of swimmers with top-eight finishes.
Chenango Valley took the team title with 536 points. Maine-Endwell was a sistant second with 377 points, Norwich was third with 338 points and Corning was fourth with 321 points.
Next came Notre Dame with 174 points and Waverly with 173 points. Rounding out the fiield were Southern Cayuga with 128 points and Union-Endicott with 91 points.
Willow Sharpsteen had the best day for Waverly as she posted four top-eight performances.
Sharpteen was seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two miunutes, 21.65 seconds, and took eighth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.76. She also teamed with Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe and Maggie Whitley to take sixth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:11.1.7, and with Sophia DeSisti, Vascoe and Mackenzie Nichols to place eighth in the 200 free relay with a time of 2:00.33.
Benjamin added a seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.48, and Maggie Whitley took eighth in the 50 free with a time of 28.01.
In addition, the pair teamed with Nichols and Mara Callear to place fifth in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:25.80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.