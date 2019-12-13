Athens has been the Valley standard in the sport of wrestling in recent seasons and has a bright outlook going forward.
This season, the Wildcats are well-armed to be at or near the top of the Northern Tier League when the season’s tale is told. Towanda has the experience to be close to the top, too.
At Sayre and Waverly, strong programs that had fallen on hard times seem poised for a resurgence.
ATHENS WILDCATS
Head coach: Shawn Bradley
Assistant coaches: Jay White, Scott Setzer, David White, Kevin Rude
Record last season: 9-5
Returning wrestlers: Seniors- Keegan Braund, and Alex West; Juniors- Tyler Coy, Ben Pernaselli, Kyler Setzer, Zach Stafursky, Travis Stedge and Sophomores- Gavin Bradley, Lucas Forbes, Gavin McGrath, Colin Rosh, Karter Rude, Kaden Setzer, Cameron Whitmarsh.
Newcomers: Sophomores- Warner Dorman, Daniel Horton, Ethan Sites and Darel Smith; Freshmen- Jake Courtney, Riley Hall, Aiden Garcia, Branden Jennings, and Jayden Wright.
Wrestlers to watch: Assistant Coach Jay Wright listed a number of Wildcats who have been putting in the work needed for a strong 2019-2020 season.
They are Gavin Bradley, Lucas Forbes, Gavin McGrath, Ben Pernaselli, Colin Rosh, Karter Rude, Kaden Setzer, Kyler Setzer, Zach Stafursky, and Alex West.
“We are expecting to see some great improvement out of them,” said White, who continued, saying, “Add to that list the freshmen from the list above that also spent quite a bit of time with us.”
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: “Just like last year our team is still very young, and we will go as far as the underclassman will take us,” said White. “We are loaded with hard-working kids that put in the extra time over the summer getting better and stronger. We fully expect each of those kids to improve on their performances from last year and move farther along in the post season.”
Thoughts on the league this season: White said that the NTL has room for improvement.
“While our league is improved from last year, we are still not where we used to be. The entire league is only returning four kids that have wrestled at states, and the only two that have a medal are at the same weight,” said White. “I feel the NTL can have a better showing in the post season than we all did last year. None of us were able to get a win against a team — not from the NTL during the duals — and none of us were able to crack the top eight as a team at either districts or regionals.”
———
SAYRE REDSKINS
Head coach: Ralph Warner
Assistant coach: Gavin McCutcheon
Returning wrestlers: Robert Benjamin, Jacob Bennett, Brandon Chandler, Jaydon Gardner, Jordan Goodrich, Cameron McCutcheon, Chris Naylor, Nicholas Polzella, Josh Wilson.
Newcomers: Layla Bennett, Jacob Burgess, Glen Romberger, Gavin Rucker
Wrestlers to watch: Layla Bennett, Jacob Bennett, Jordan Goodrich
Thoughts on this year’s team: “We are a young team,” said Warner. “There is a lot of potential in this room; we just have to put the work in. There’s a lot of work ahead of us. It’s not going to be an overnight process, but if these kids put the work in this season and off season with me, they will make some noise in the upcoming seasons. We will make leaps instead of baby steps. I look forward to the opportunity to work with these kids.”
Thoughts on the league this season: “There are going to be a lot of tough teams we face,” Warner stated. “We look forward to the competition and will wrestle our best to compete.”
———
WAVERLY WOLVERINES
Head coach: Devan Witman
Assistant coaches: A.J. Aronstam
Record last season: 6-13
Returning wrestlers: Andrew Kimble, Austin Kimble, Kaden Kipling, Rylan LaForest, Trevor Meyers, Adam Richart, Garrett Skeens, Trent Skeens, Austin Snyder, Cole Stanton, Conner Stotler, Ethan Stotler, Gage Tedesco, and Madison Yeakel.
Newcomers: Ryan Bostwick, Lilyparker Ennis, Mason Ham, Braeden Hills, Kam Peters.
Wrestlers to watch: Ethan Stotler (2nd in Section IV in 2019, third in 2018, fourth in 2017); and Garret Skeens (third in Section IV in 2019)
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: “We are set up to have a great year,” said Witman. “Our schedule reflects our tough competition throughout the season. Almost all our wrestlers have wrestled before with most having come through our system. This is going to be a fun year to see how far along we have come from a few years ago when we had just nine wrestlers on the team.”
Thoughts on the league this season: “Tioga is still on top of the league and section,” said Witman. “SVEC and NV look to have several returning wrestlers this year.”
———
TOWANDA BLACK KNIGHTS
Head coach: Bill Sexton
Assistant coaches: Mike Maurer, Mike Geurin, Jake Stroud, Jeremy Sluyter, Cody Wheeler
Record last season: 13-8
Returning wrestlers: Lettermen: Seniors- Skyler Allen, Tyler Hawley, and Aaron Herlt; Juniors- Will Bowen, Evan Johnson, Alex Perez, and Clay Watkins; Sophomores- Garrett Chapman, Bryant Green, Tekay Moyer, Mikee Nowell, and Joseph Vanderpool.
Non-letterman: Seniors- Derek Harrington and Lacin Terry; and Sophomores Brandon Lantz and Dalton Lunn.
Newcomers: Seniors- Jasiek Zalewski and Caleb Robinson; Sophomores- James Dughi, Anthony Intorcia, Clayton Woodruff, Jasiek Zalewski; Freshmen- Shane Atwood, Wyatt Delamater, Spencer Jennings.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: Sexton likes his team’s makeup.
“With 24 varsity wrestlers working hard for spots in the line-up we look to be competitive in the league and beyond,” said the veteran mentor. “Twelve lettermen, a few talented returners and a couple of talented ninth graders will hopefully jell into a solid team.”
Thoughts on the league this season: “Athens, Troy and Wyalusing all return solid postseason wrestlers,” noted Sexton. “Canton has a large group of young talent and should be very balanced.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.