Players to watch

SVEC: QB Matt Byrne; WR James Sutherlin; WR Kolden Foster; DE Marcus Rypkema; Devin Beach.

Newark Valiey: QB Mike Wandell; RB Raidyn Ford; WR Jake Armstrong; LB Tanner Tavelli; NG Hunter Kelly.

Fast facts

SVEC: The Eagles played three of the best small schools in Section IV in getting off to an 0-3 start … Moravia provided little opposition in Week 4 as SVEC rolled to a big win … This is the first league game for SVEC … Kolden Foster, Alex Morse and Nick Thomas took receiving duties last week allowing James Sutherlin to play running back, and he responded with 148 rushing yards and two scores … SVEC held Moravia to 14 rushing yards.

Newark Valley: The Cardinals also started 0-3 before getting their first win last week … This will be the second league game for Newark Valley, which beat Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 44-25 last Saturday … The six seniors on this year’s roster are holdovers from the Newark Valley team that won the New York State Class C title in 2016.

2018 records

SVEC: 3-6.

Newark Valley: 5-4.

Last five years

SVEC :(Since program inception): 13-18.

Newark Valley: 44-10.

Last game

Newark Valley beat SVEC 30-25 last season.

