Players to watch
SVEC: QB Matt Byrne; WR James Sutherlin; WR Kolden Foster; DE Marcus Rypkema; Devin Beach.
Newark Valiey: QB Mike Wandell; RB Raidyn Ford; WR Jake Armstrong; LB Tanner Tavelli; NG Hunter Kelly.
———
Fast facts
SVEC: The Eagles played three of the best small schools in Section IV in getting off to an 0-3 start … Moravia provided little opposition in Week 4 as SVEC rolled to a big win … This is the first league game for SVEC … Kolden Foster, Alex Morse and Nick Thomas took receiving duties last week allowing James Sutherlin to play running back, and he responded with 148 rushing yards and two scores … SVEC held Moravia to 14 rushing yards.
Newark Valley: The Cardinals also started 0-3 before getting their first win last week … This will be the second league game for Newark Valley, which beat Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 44-25 last Saturday … The six seniors on this year’s roster are holdovers from the Newark Valley team that won the New York State Class C title in 2016.
———
2018 records
SVEC: 3-6.
Newark Valley: 5-4.
———
Last five years
SVEC :(Since program inception): 13-18.
Newark Valley: 44-10.
———
Last game
Newark Valley beat SVEC 30-25 last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.