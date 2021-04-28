Sayre Softball Struggles Against Mounties

Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.