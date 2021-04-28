Sayre Softball Struggles Against Mounties

Sayre — North Penn-Liberty showed no mercy to a Sayre team struggling with COVID. The Mounties scored early and often in a 22-3 victory.
The first four Mountie batters reached base and were batted in by their teammates.
Sayre pitcher Olivia Corbin then took control of the inning. She got the next two batters to fly out and then got a strikeout. The Mounties led 4-0.
In the second, the Mounties batted around the order and racked up seven more runs. Meanwhile, Sayre was hitting the ball, but the Mounties were fielding well and shut down any offensive threats. Sayre trailed 11-0 after two innings.
Sayre’s defense stiffened in the top of the third. They caught a runner attempting to steal home, Corbin got a couple fly outs and the Mounties only added two runs to their tally.
In the bottom of the third, Sayre generated runs. Madison Smith ended up on third base after a line drive to left field. Meghan Flynn earned a walk and then stole second. Hailey McCaig drove in Smith and advanced Flynn to third. Flynn scored on a passed ball. McCaig also scored on an error by the catcher. But, that is where the Sayre scoring ended. After three innings, Sayre trailed 13-3.
The Mounties bats exploded in the top of the fourth as they ran away with the game. North Penn-Liberty scored nine runs in the inning. Sayre’s bats fell silent in the bottom of the inning. The final score was 22-3, in favor of North-Penn Liberty.
Sayre’s Corbin pitched the entire game and got four strikeouts and only gave up one base on balls. Offensively, Smith led Sayre with two hits and one run scored.
Sayre’s game on Friday has been postponed. The team is next scheduled to play at South Williamsport on May 3.
Northeast Bradford 11, Athens 1
ROME — Audrey Hatch and Caydence Macik had two hits each for Athens with Hatch cracking a double and scoring the run on Macik’s RBI single.
Other than that, this one was all Northeast Bradford. Thailey Franklin allowed just those four hits, struck out seven and walked two in the circle for NEB.
The Panthers rapped out 13 hits and walked 10 times.
Athens, 10-3 overall and 8-2 in league play, is scheduled to play at Towanda on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.