Sayre — Sayre’s baseball team is currently undefeated, and largely uncontested, in play this season. Their combination of solid pitching and hot bats carry them past opponents. Wednesday night’s game against North Penn-Mansfield continued the trend as the Redskins won 10-2.
Sayre got solid pitching from Lucas Horton and Kannon Vanduzer. The two stifled the North Penn-Mansfield bats. Horton started the game and pitched three innings of no-hit baseball, including five strikeouts.
North Penn-Mansfield batters were probably relieved to see Vanduzer replace Horton on the mound in the fourth inning. That relief may have briefly turned to hope.
Vanduzer struggled a bit with the first three batters he faced, letting three of them reach base and giving up two runs. However, the big man settled in and retired six of the next seven batters that stepped to the plate.
While North Penn-Mansfield struggled to score runs, the Redskins lit up the score board.
Leadoff man Jake Burgess jump started the offense with a double to left field in his first at bat. Sayre truly batted through the order in the bottom of the first. Every batter put the ball in play, except Zach Moore. Moore did not get the opportunity, drawing a walk on four straight pitches. Sayre forced North Penn-Mansfield to stop them. North Penn-Mansfield did eventually stop them, but only after they had scored four.
In the second, North Penn-Mansfield changed pitchers. Logyn Choplosky slowed the Sayre attack in the second, allowing only two runs. But Sayre almost batted around the order again.
When the Redskin batters saw Choplosky in the third inning, they were ready. They hit through the order in an inning for the second time. Again, every batter put the ball in play except for one walk. Derek Litzelman relieved Choplosky and put an end to the Redskin run. However, Sayre put up four runs and led 10-0 by the end of the inning.
Litzelman and his fielders silenced the Redskin bats in the fourth, facing only four batters. Litzelman was still pitching, with a 10-2 disadvantage, in the bottom of the fifth when the game was ended due to weather.
Brayden Horton led Sayre at the plate going 3-4, scoring three runs and adding three RBIs. On the mound, Lucas Horton pitched three innings with five strike outs. Vanduzer pitched two innings with two strikeouts and allowed three hits.
Sayre is scheduled to play two on Saturday. The Redskins are slated to help Tioga open its 2021 season on the road at 10 a.m., then travel to Waverly for a 1 p.m. test.
Athens 10, Northeast Bradford 4
ROME — Northeast Bradford put four runs on the board in the first two innings and led 4-2.
Athens tied the game in the third and took the lead for good in the fourth. After allowing three hits and three walks in the first 1 1/3 innings, Athens turned to reliever Cam Sullivan who allowed two hits, no walks and no runs the rest of the way.
Down by two, Athens tied the game in the third on one-out singles by Mason Lister and Lucas Kraft, followed by a two-out triple by Kaden Setzer.
A one-out double by Karter Rude, single by Caleb Nichols and RBI single by Sullivan gave Athens a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in the fourth. The Wildcats added another run on a sacrifice fly by Lister and went up 6-4.
Jaren Glisson opened the fifth with a home run to left as the beat continued.
Athens added three more runs in the sixth to make the point that the Panthers were not going to come back on this day.
In addition, Glisson added a double, three RBI and two runs for Athens. Rude added a triple and scored twice; Kyler Setzer finished with a double and a run; Nichols had two singles and two runs.
Rude started on the hill for Athens, allowing three hits, three walks and three earned runs with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Sullivan allowed just two hits and fanned six in 5 2/3 innings.
Lucas Crown and Clay Wiggins had a double each — both in the first inning — for NEB. Crown, Nick Beers and Cayden McPherson added singles. added a single,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.