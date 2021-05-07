ATHENS — Down 2-1 with two at-bats left against a team it lost to 11-1 on April 13, Athens got the offense it needed in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs to post a 3-2 Northern Tier League baseball win.
Athens’ win leaves the Wildcats at 5-3, just a half-game behind Wellsboro, which is 5-2. Wyalusing is 3-2 and North Penn/Mansfield stands at 4-3.
Karter Rude opened the home half of the sixth with a double to left. Caleb Nichols like that so much he stepped to the plate and did the same thing, sending Rude in to tie the game at 2-2 in the process. Two batters later, Mason Lister added an RBI double to left for a 3-2 Athens lead.
Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin singled and Darryn Callahan walked for Wellsboro in the top of the seventh, but Lister, who was the starter, and Cam Sullivan, who came on with one out left to record, shut the Hornets down without a run.
Athens scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a single by Nichols and an RBI double by Sullivan.
Wellsboro tied the game in the top off the second. Isaac Keane opened the inning with a single and went to second on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Kaeden Mann that left both batters safe. Blake Hamblin singled to load the bases, and Keane scored when Dylan Abernathy was hit by a pitch. With the bases still loaded and nobody out, Lister dug in. He induced an infield fly and fanned two batters looking to get out of the jam.
Wellsboro took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third when Callahan led off the inning with a home run to right.
That set the stage for an exciting finish.
Kaden Setzer also recorded a double, and singles by Rude and Sullivan accounted for Athens’ other hits. Lister went 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, five hits allowed and three walks. Sullivan needed just two pitches to get the save.
Hamblin started the game on the mound for Wellsboro and finished it there, logging four strikeouts with seven hits and no walks allowed.
Cameron Brought also had a single for Wellsboro.
Athens is slated to host Wyalusing in another key NTL showdown at 4:30 p.m. today.
Wellsboro is scheduled to visit Towanda this afternoon.
