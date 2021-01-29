TOWANDA — The Sayre boys varsity basketball team finally found their shooter’s touch on the road Thursday night at Towanda High School. In a battle of two-win teams, the Redskins fired on all cylinders in the first half to break the game open. A 30-point halftime lead remained steady to a 30-point victory over the Black Knights by a score of 70-40.
“That’s the best we’ve played in the first half all year,” said Sayre Head Coach Devin Shaw. “The energy was high, so things were going well, guys were having fun, so I think that just carried over to the rest of the game.”
The Redskins couldn’t have started any better as junior Dom Fabbri once again opened the game up with back to back threes and netted 11 of the team’s 17 first quarter points. The team was able to get steals off Towanda to create shots in transition while holding their opponent to just four points in the first eight minutes.
Sayre’s offense heated up even more in the second quarter as they were having their way in the paint. Sophomore Luke Horton paced the team with four two-point field goals and 10 points going into halftime. The visitors accounted for 27 points in the quarter which is the most the team has recorded in any quarter this season giving them a very comfortable 44-14 lead at the half.
With the running clock rule in effect for the second half, Sayre was able to slow down possessions and trade buckets with Towanda. A slower pace end to the game resulted in an even score in the last half, both teams 26 points brought the final score to 70-40 in favor of the Redskins.
Fabbri led all scorers in the game with 20 points, knocking down five three-pointers in the win. Horton also added 16 for Sayre as nine different players on the team put the ball through the hoop. Sophomore Logan Lambert netted eight for the Black Knights as junior Dante Ottaviani tacked on seven points in defeat.
“We’ve been moving the ball better against the zone, and when you do that those outside shots start to open up,” said Shaw. “What helped for us tonight was that we forced their defense to collapse into the post, so we were able to get good looks on the perimeter.”
The Sayre Redskins now improve to 3-5 on the season and will head back to their home floor for a matinee on Saturday afternoon as they will take on North Penn-Liberty at 1 p.m. Towanda falls to 2-4 this year and will wrap-up a two game home stand on Monday night against 4-3 Canton.
