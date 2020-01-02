CORTLAND — Athens’ Ben Gambrell continued a stellar winter track season over the weekend with a pair of wins in a pair of venues.

Gambrell topped the field at the Winter Classic with a best long jump distance of 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches.

Gambrell then made the trek to Staten Island for the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival and popped a 22-1 long jump to win that meet.

Load comments