CORTLAND — Athens’ Ben Gambrell continued a stellar winter track season over the weekend with a pair of wins in a pair of venues.
Gambrell topped the field at the Winter Classic with a best long jump distance of 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
Gambrell then made the trek to Staten Island for the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival and popped a 22-1 long jump to win that meet.
