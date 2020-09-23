SAYRE — Athens, playing its third match of the season, rolled into Sayre Tuesday night and emerged with a 3-0 win in Sayre’s season-opener after winning the sets 25-9, 25-8 and 25-13.
The first set was tied at 6-6 before the Lady Wildcats went on to win 14 of the next 17 points. The second set was also close for a time before the Wildcats got the ball to drop.
Athens’ service game was on point as the Wildcats recorded 23 aces on the night. Ally Martin led the way with seven, Grace Witherow had six and Taylor Field finished with four.
“Serving was awesome tonight,” said Athens Coach Heather Hanson.
As a squad, the Lady Wildcats logged 18 kills and 17 assists. The win was a total team effort with seven players having a big impact on the outcome. Kayleigh Miller set her teammates up to score and Field refused to let the ball hit the deck.
Miller had 17 assists for Athens, setting up Leah Lichty, and Kylee Jayne for five kills each. Taylor Walker and Martin had four kills each and Field ended the night with six digs.
"The girls are playing as a team, meaning they are supporting each other no matter if they are on the bench or on the floor or sitting out in a doorway they are all rooting for each other," said Hanson. "They ran some great offense tonight and I saw some great plays. Jayne was on fire with her hits and Miller ran the floor exceptionally."
Sayre had some ladies with solid nights as well, led by Alexis Frisbie, Gabby Randall and Gianna Quatrini.
Randall had three kills and two blocks, Frisbie logged six digs and two kills and Quattrini ended the match with four digs and a kill.
Also for Sayre, Aliyah Rawlings contributed two digs and a kill, Elizabeth Boyle matched Rachel Vandfermark with an ace and a dig each.
Look for more from this match in Thursday’s Times.
