ATHENS — The Athens girls soccer team is entering the 2020 season in search of another Northern Tier League title and a third straight District IV Class AAA Championship.
Eight seniors departed from the team after graduation, but coach Rich Pitts does not see that as a problem, as the younger group of players will be able to pick up where the 2019 seniors left off.
“We will be young, but still talented throughout the field,” Pitts said about his 2020 squad.
Athens will head into this season looking to continue several streaks.
Along with looking for their third straight district crown, the Lady Wildcats will be searching for their ninth straight Northern Tier League championship this season.
Athens has gone 46-0-2 in league play since 2016 with the last loss coming on Oct. 24, 2015 to rival Sayre.
Emma Roe and Hannah Blackman will be key players for the Wildcats this season, and are joined by Eva Wood as the only seniors on the team.
Roe has committed to play at Wagner College in the fall.
Despite a talented team and a long streak, Pitts does not expect an easy path to another NTL championship.
“(It is) always a tough run through the NTL as everyone continues to gain talent,” he said about the competition this season.
Athens will open up its season on September 14 against Sayre.
