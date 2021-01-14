ATHENS — In recent history, Athens wrestling has meant toughness, conditioning and technique. It appears that this year’s youthful team is learning those lessons. With some Wildcat veterans receiving forfeits, the younger Wildcats displayed all three in Thursday night’s 48-24 victory.
In the third bout of the night, with Athens trailing 9-0 in the team score, freshman heavyweight Josh Nittinger fell behind 5-0 to Bloomsburg’s Brody Hock. Rather than crumble, Nittinger sensed opportunity.
Nittinger explained: “He (Hock) kept going for the cradle. When I get in a cradle, I just go for a leg and double leg them. That put him on his back and I was in the right position.”
Nittinger picked up the fall in 1:30.
The teams exchanged forfeits until the 126-pound weight class. Wildcat sophomore Jake Courtney faced Bloomsburg’s Ashton Horan. Courtney appeared to have the bout under control early, scoring the first takedown. However, Horan reached back, headlocked Courtney from bottom, and took Courtney to his back for a five-point move. Courtney battled off his back, escaped the tight headlock, and even earned an escape before the end of the first period.
Having regained control, Courtney took down to start the second period. He got a quick reversal. Then, in typical Athens’ fashion, gave up an escape to get another takedown and the fall in 3:45.
Head coach Shawn Bradley praised Courtney’s effort.
“He did a nice job staying with the match and not getting down on himself,” said Bradley. “After that first headlock, I think he might not have been breathing very well. He did good job of fighting back.”
Kaden Setzer put on a quick takedown clinic at 138. The junior leader picked up four takedowns before pinning his opponent in 1:19. The Wildcats lead in the team score was almost insurmountable after his bout, 36-15.
Sophomore Chris Bathgate put an exclamation point on the Wildcat victory with a fall over Jesse James in 1:53 at the 152 pound weight class.
Bloomsburg dampened the Wildcat celebration by winning the final two bouts of the evening.
At 160, Bloomsburg’s Nick Wharton was able to pass-by Karter Rude for three takedowns en route to a 7-2 Panther victory.
At 172, Bloomsburg’s Stephen Roeder pinned Zach Stafursky in 0:55 to end the dual meet.
Coach Bradley was reserved when evaluating his team’s performance.
“It’s tough to tell when you got a couple studs who didn’t wrestle,” he said.
Gavin Bradley and Mason Vanderpool both received forfeits, along with Layla Bennett and Lucas Forbes.
The Wildcats head to the Line Mountain Duals Saturday.
———
Troy 66, Sayre 6
TROY — Sayre again put three wrestlers on the mat and this time the Redskins garnered one win.
Kaden Bennett went deep into the third period before getting the fall at the 5:22 mark for Sayre at 160.
In the other matches that were wrestled, Troy’s Peyton Bellows pinned Sayre’s Bob Benjamin in 2:36 at 145 and the Trojans’ Josh Isbell needed 1:24 to get the pin win over Sayre’s Glen Romberger at 189.
Getting forfeit wins for Troy were Jacob Hinman at 132; Be Randall at 138; Eli Randall at 152; Mason Woodward at 172; Brady Sargent at 285; Caleb Schwenk at 106; Kenyon Slater at 113; Joseph Schwenk at 120; and Seth Seymour at 126.
Sayre will travel to Canton on Saturday to take on the host squad and South Williamsport.
———
Warrior Run 58, Towanda 17
TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run was tough at home and laid a licking on the visiting Black Knights.
Towanda’s first bright spot came at 152, where Evan Johnson posted a 15-0 technical fall over Warrior Run’s Tanner Confair. That trimmed Warrior Run’s lead to 34-5.
Warrior Run then put the nmatch on ice with back-to-back pins before Towanda’s Spencer Jennings pinned his opponent in 51 seconds at 189. Towanda’s other win came by forfreit to Dalton Lunn at 106 in the last scheduled bout of the night.
Gaining pin wins for Warrior Run were Anson Rouch at 113; Kaden Majcher at 120; Isaac Butler at 132; Landon Kurtz at 145; Kalen Ritenour at 160; Taylor Wise at 172; Austin Witmer at 215; and Caleb Long at 285. Warrior Run’s Nathan Mitchell won by major decicion at 138
