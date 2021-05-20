victory not in the 'Cards' for Waverly

WAVERLY — Aubrey Ennis went yard in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game but Newark Valley plated a run in the top of the eighth to down the Lady Wolverines 6-5 in IAC softball play Wednesday.
Newark Valley had played small ball and scored one run in every inning from the fourth through the top of the seventh to build a 5-0 cushion heading into the bottom of the last inning.
Michaela Lauper opened the Waverly seventh with a base hit and Jaydn Babcock added a one-out single to help ignite the rally. Then Sidney Tomasso’s fly ball was misplayed for an error. That left the bases juiced for Hali Jenner, who worked an eight-pitch RBI walk.
After another fly ball out, Ennis stepped into the batters box. She fouled off the first pitch, then sent the second one over the fence in center field.
That tied the game at 5-5 and ended the Wolverines’ rally.
Newark Valley took advantage of a two-out single and a wild pitch. Waverly got two runners on with a walk and an error but couldn’t push a run across the plate.
Ennis paced Waverly with three hits, four RBI and a run. Alyssa Sindini had a double with Tomasso and Lauper adding a single each.
Olivia Robinson went 7 1/3 innings, logging 10 strikeouts with seven hits and two walks allowed.
Waverly will visit Edison on Friday.
Tioga 19, Odessa-Montour 0
TIOGA CENTER — Tioga scored five runs in the first innjng and eight more in the second.
The rest of the 4 1/2-inning game was purely academic.
Kindra Wessels led the way at the plate with three hits — including two triples — four RBI and three runs. She also threw a one-hitter with nine punchouts and no walks. With errorless defense and the one baserunner erased with a double play, Wessels faced the minimum number of batters possible.
Austyn Vance also had three hits including a double with two RBI and two runs; Abby Foley and Alissa Hine each had two hits, two runs and two RBI; and Mykenzie Thetga had two singles and one RBI.
Also for Tioga, Olivia Ayres had a hit and scored four times; Julia Bellis had a hit, a RBI and a run; Mackenzie Luther had a hit and a run; Gabby Foley had a double, two RBI and a run; and Molly Bombard scored three times.
Tioga will visit Newfield on Friday.
