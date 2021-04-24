TROY — The Sayre boys and girls track and field squads beat Northeast Bradford but fell to Troy in a double dual meet on Friday.

The Sayre boys beat NEB 96-35 and the Sayre girls beat NEB 50-38.

The Troy girls beat NEB 106-26 and the boys won 117-31 over NEB.

Troy beat the Sayre girls 114-25 and the Troy boys beat Sayre 91-59.

In the girls’ 1600 meters Sayre’s Carrie Claypool won in 5:58.3 followed by Troy’s Sydney Taylor and Melanie Shumway of NEB.

Claypool won the 3200 for the girls in 13:42.8.

Tavone McClenny of Sayre won the long jump at 19-feet, 11-inches.

Bobby Benjamin of Sayre won the pole vault at 10-feet, 6-inches.

Logan Chapman of Sayre won the javelin at 125-feet, 9-inches.

GIRLS: Athens 82, Wyalusing 67

BOYS: Athens 85, Wyalusing 64

For the girls in the triple jump, Athens’ Mya Thompson won at 30-feet, 2 1/2-inches.

Emma Bronson of Athens won the 800 in 2:35.93 and the 1600 in 5:51.01.

Bronson also won the 3200 in 13:03.45 and Emily Henderson of Athens won the 100 hurdles in 19.59.

Thompson won the long jump at 15-feet, 2 1/2-inches.

Athens’ Olivia Bartlow won the discus at 88-feet, 2-inches.

Athens’ Justin Lynch, Kyle Anthony, Connor Dahl and Ryan Lasusa won the 1600 relay in 3:48.59, and Lynch, Ethan Denlinger, Sander Bertsch and Dahl won the 3200 relay in 9:42.56.

Athens’ Matt Gorsline won the 3200 in 11:00.21 followed by Izaak Hobday and Dahl.

Asher Ellis of Athens won the shot at 45-feet, 3 1/4-inches.

Ellis won the discus at 140-feet, 7-inches, followed by teammates Lucas Aquilio and Zach Stafursky and Ellis won the javelin at 151-feet, 7-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Abram Bennett and Athens’ Ian Wright.

