TIOGA CENTER — Chloe Bellis, Giovanna Rossi, Bri Rossi and Katelyn Perry all had big nights in leading Tioga to a 3-1 win over Edison in a key early Interscholastic Conference test.
Edison won the opener 25-21. Tioga then reeled off a three-set sweep by scores of 26-24, 24-17 and 29-27.
Bellis paced Tioga with 21 digs, 14 assists, eight points and six kills. Giovanna Rossi was deadly at the net wih 16 kills and added six digs. Bri Rossi matched Bellis with 21 digs. Perry handed out 18 assists and scored seven points.
Also for Tioga, Emme Hall had six kills, five digs and three blocks; Madison Macumber had six digs and three points; Julia Bellis had five points and five digs; and Molly Bombard had four assists.
Edison was led by Mikayla Bush who had 12 digs, 12 points and nine assists.
Also for the Spartans, Maren Lutz had 10 points and 10 kills, Hailey Fierro logged nine kills and six blocks; and Reagan Carson added 16 digs.
JV: Tioga won the JV match 2-1.
Edison won the first set 25-22. Tioga won the second set 25-20 and the third 25-21.
Athens 3, Troy 2
TROY — Athens won all of the odd games and Troy got the evens.
The result was set wins for Athens 25-12 top open the match, 25-23 in the middle and 15-13 in the fifth sert tiebreaker.
Troy won the second set 26-24 and the fourth set 25-20.
Five set matches produce some big numbers. For Athens, Leah Liechty led the way with 25 assists, 16 kills and 14 digs. Cassidy Satckpole had 25 digs and 17 points; Kayleigh Miller added 14 digs and 11 points; Haley Barry had 13 points; Jenny Ryan had 14 points; and Taylor Field had 28 digs.
