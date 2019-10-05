Athlete of the Month: Gabby Picco (Waverly soccer)
Waverly’s Gabby Picco gets ready to send the ball down the field during a game earlier this season. Picco has been named the Morning Times’ Female Athlete of the Month for August and September.

WAVERLY — It has been an incredible start to the season for the Waverly High girls soccer team as the Wolverines have celebrated milestones and a lot of wins.

One player who has been in the middle of both things is Gabby Picco.

The junior standout has racked up 10 goals through the first month of the season, including her milestone 50th career score, and helped the Wolverines get off to an 8-1 start. That is why she has been selected as the Morning Times Female Athlete of the Month for August/September.

Picco, who also has eight assists through the first month of the season, believes this squad is still on the rise.

“We’re really doing good. At the beginning of the season, it was a little rough, but we have definitely improved throughout the season. I’m so happy and so excited to see where we continue to go from here,” said Picco, who has helped the Wolverines get up to No. 5 on the Class B state rankings.

The junior was thrilled to get her 50th career goal at home and with her teammates by her side.

“It was a really good feeling, especially because I had my entire team there with me and I had their support. It was just a really exciting moment, especially because of the time my family and I put into soccer,” Picco said.

As the season heads down the stretch, Picco is looking to help the Wolverines make some noise.

“As a team, we want to win. We want to go as far as we can,” said Picco. “I’m just happy I can be on the team and I’m happy any way I can help them achieve our goals.”

Getting to know Gabby Picco

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite pro sports team: Yankees

Favorite local restaurant: The Grille

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite movie: Rocky

Future plans: I want to go to college to play soccer ... and I either want to study education or sports medicine.

