Led by a 79 from Andrew Green, an 81 from Ethan Weiskopff and an 84 from Reece White, North Penn-Mansfield finished 6-0 on the day at the River Valley Country Club to stay undefeated in Northern Tier League play.
North Penn-Mansfield, who finished in first by 20 strokes, is the final undefeated team in the NTL.
Wellsboro shot 352 as a team to go 5-1 on the day, and is now in second place in the NTL with an overall record of 14-4.
The Green Hornets were led by senior Brock Hamblen, who shot a 79.
Athens finished Tuesday’s match at 3-3, defeating Towanda, Wyalusing and Sayre.
The Wildcats shot 386 as a team, led by sophomore Cameron Sullivan, who shot a 90.
Athens has an overall record of 5-13 and is fifth in the NTL standings.
Kannon VanDuzer shot an 80 and Dylan Seck shot an 85 for Sayre, but that was not enough to record any victories on Tuesday.
Sayre is currently fourth in the NTL, with a 7-11 overall record.
