ATHENS — The old saying is “iron sharpens iron,” and that is exactly what the Athens wrestling program is looking to do each day in the Wildcats’ room.
The Wildcats have a loaded wrestling room — especially at the lighter weights — for the 2019-2020 campaign.
Leading the way is sophomore and returning PIAA Class AA sixth-place medalist Gavin Bradley, who will man the 113-pound weight class.
“It’s really good. We have a lot of kids,” said Bradley of having a packed and competitive wrestling room.
Bradley isn’t satisfied with what he did last year — and he is going to put the work in to improve as a sophomore.
“Just getting better every day and improving every day and trying to stay focused,” said Bradley of his mindset this year.
Bradley is joined at the lower weights by Kyler Setzer at 106 and Kaden Setzer at 120.
“We’re expecting big things out of those three,” said Athens assistant coach Jay White of the Setzer brothers and Bradley.
“It makes it fun every practice,” said Kaden Setzer on working with Bradley and his brother Kyler.
Last year, the Setzer brothers were in the same weight class, but this year they are both going to be in the same lineup.
“It’s going to be cool being in the lineup with my brother, I haven’t done it since junior high,” Kaden said. “We kind of have more kids spread out this year than last year (when) we were all bunched up.”
Sophomore Karter Rude, who will also be a major factor for the Wildcats as their 138 pounder, believes this year’s squad works well together.
“We’ve been wrestling forever now and we have a really strong bond,” Rude said.
While the Setzers, Rude and Bradley work with each other in the wrestling room, they also have the opportunity to work with former Athens High state champion and NCAA Division I qualifier David White, who is an assistant coach.
“It’s really cool. I love David. He really helps us and I really appreciate (his help),” Bradley said.
“He knows how to push us. Knows different situations to make us better,” added Rude.
One thing pushing wrestlers like the Setzers and Rude is Bradley’s run to a state medal as a freshman last year.
“(That motivates me) because he’s my practice partner,” said Kaden Setzer of Bradley. “He makes me better in so many ways.”
Jay White believes Bradley’s run will certainly motivate the other Wildcats, including incoming freshman like Jake Courtney.
“(Bradley’s run to states) helped with the junior high kids coming up because they can see (it’s possible),” White said. “Like the Courtney boy coming up, he has made great strides this summer and just knowing that as a freshman he can make a difference just like Gavin did last year.”
While the lower weights are strong for the Wildcats, they will also count on seniors Alex West (170 pounds) and Keegan Braund (285).
“We are hoping for big things out of both of them,” said Jay White.
West has been happy with the work ethic shown in the wrestling room so far.
“It’s very intense. A lot of people are giving it their best and being pushed,” West said.
Braund is taking advantage of working with Assistant Coach Scott Setzer in the room as he looks to make some noise as a senior.
“It definitely helps having Coach Setzer, another big guy to wrestle against and teach me some stuff that I can maybe use,” said Braund.
One thing all of these Wildcats have in common heading into the 2019-2020 season is the same goal — punch their tickets to states in March.
“I’d like to make it to states. It’s been a goal for a long time,” West said.
And the Athens standouts also want to bring some hardware home from Hershey.
“I plan on getting a state medal this year,” said Rude.
“State medal,” Kaden Setzer said of his goals.
Bradley already owns one state medal — and he’s looking to go back for more.
“To just do better than I did last year and be a state champion,” said Bradley of his goals.
