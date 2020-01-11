POPLAR RIDGE — On the night of a long road trip up north, the Tioga Tigers girls basketball team found themselves in a tie ball game with Southern Cayuga at the half. When the second half started up, it seemed as if the momentum was shifting in the direction of the home team. Tioga would make sure that would change as they roared back to pick up a 54-47 victory on the road.
Down by seven midway through the third quarter, the Tigers used an 8-0 run to grab the lead and momentum heading into the final quarter. Tioga Head Coach Joe Robinson said that was when his team used defensive plays that turned into offense.
“We were on the boards a lot more in the third quarter,” said Robinson. “We went to a one-three-one zone and were able to get a lot of steals that led to points.”
After building a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers never looked back as they were able to hit 15 of 19 free throws to seal the game.
In the winning effort, the Tigers were led by senior Giovanna Rossi who contributed 21 points while sealing the game down the stretch for her team with seven made free throws in the final period. Junior Eve Wood was able to tack on 17 points.
With the IAC league victory, Tioga moves to 5-5 overall with an important stretch of their schedule coming up. The team will next take the floor on Tuesday night on the road when they go up against the Crusaders of Elmira Notre Dame.
“I’m proud of the way we battled in the second half,” said Robinson. “We’re going to have two more tough road games next week, so we’ll be tested again for sure.”
Waverly 62, Lansing 18
LANSING — Waverly led throughout a game that was never in question.
Waverly was up 13-5 after a quarter and 24-13 at the half. Neither team did much in the third quarter but the Wolverines erupted for 23 fourth quarter points. Much of that came from a defense that held Lansing to three points in the final period and five for the second half.
Sidney Tomasso led Waverly’s offense with 18 points. Olivia Nittinger added 10 points, Gianna Picco netted nine points and Paige Lewis had eight for the Lady Wolverines.
Morgan Boerman paced Lansing with seven points.
Waverly will host Spencer-Van Etten on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.