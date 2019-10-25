Well, there’s just one game to go in the 2019 regular season, but most of our local teams will be playing on.
How can that be?
We know that Athens, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Waverly are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
Yes, but the Wildcats and Wolverines will be renewing their rivalry for at least this season. The first ever UNICO Bowl will feature the two local squads and will be played Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Athens’ Alumni Stadium.
These two teams have played 102 times with Athens leading 52-41 and nine ties. They should be playing every year. In recent seasons, Waverly has been in divisions where nonleague games are rare. With the new classification break points in New York, the chances that Waverly will be in that situation any time soon — it could be decades before the situation becomes untenable again — there’s no reason not to play this game annually. It shouldn’t be a situation where the only opportunity to play the game is when neither team makes the playoffs.
The schedule in New York won’t be out for months, but if Section IV does what I think they will, the Wolverines will have room for four nonleague games on the docket. As long as the states can have a reciprocal agreement that games played across state lines count toward the playoffs, this game should be put in the fourth or fifth week of the season every year.
Speaking of the playoffs, we know that Sayre and Tioga are in. Tioga’s most likely opponent in the Section IV Class D semifinals is Delhi.
Sayre should be comfortably locked in second place in the District IV Class A standings. I think Canton has too big a lead in play.
The question, then, is what team will Sayre host?
Currently in third, Muncy, which has a 2/1000ths point lead for the third seed, hosts Hughesville and should win easily.
South Williamsport, now fourth, hosts Loyalsock. Loyalsock — 6-3 and locked into the second seed in the Class AAA playoffs —has to be considered the favorite, but if the Mounties upset the Lancers they could leapfrog the Indians into the third seed. Whichever team is third will make the trip to Sayre on Friday, Nov. 1 for a semifinal matchup with the Redskins.
