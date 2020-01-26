BEDFORD — The Thomas Chevrolet Tournament is one of the more demanding events on the docket, but Athens sent out a stout crew that came home with five medalists over the weekend.
Athens had 106 points to take 10th in the 29-team field. Powerhouse Chestnut Ridge won the team title with 286.5 points, and Burrell was second with 225.5 points.
The headliner, of course, was second-seeded Gavin Bradley who won the title at 113.
Bradley didn’t have a lot of challenges on his way to the title. He opened with a 14-5 major decision win over Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett then endured his stiffest test in Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski before prevailing 7-4.
In his semi, Bradley rolled to an 8-2 win over Ganon Smith of Newport.
Bradley had to work for his hardware in the final before prevailing 8-4 over Jacob Brenneman of Northern Garrett.
At 195 Athens ’ Ben Pernaselli had a fine outing, placing second.
Pernaselli had it easy in his opener, a three-minute, 38-second fall over Freedom’s James Harp.
It got tougher from there and so did Pernaselli. In the quarter, Pernaselli had to work overtime before taking down Northern Bedford’s Kainen Brown in sudden victory for a 3-1 win. Pernaselli was then able to cruise to a 9-3 win over Ashton Dull of Bedford in the semi.
In the final, Richard Feroce had a bit too much for Pernaselli to handle, dealing the Athens senior a 9-1 defeat.
Keegan Braund, at 285, started off strong with a 3:15 fall over Bethlehem Catholic’s Austin Sethman in his opener and a 1:09 pin of Brayden Difrischia of Greenville in the next round.
Braund ran into some trouble against Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens and dropped a 7-0 decision.
Braund won his wrestleback over Jefferson Morgan’s Andrew Vessels, 2-0 to get into the third-place match.
He battled for six minutes but couldn’t get past Tussy Mountain’s Matt Watkins who posted a 7-3 win.
Zach Stafursky opened with a 9-1 win over Tanner Hall of Central then fell by fall at the end of the first period to Clayton Lee of Berlin Brothersvalley.
Stafursky then made a spirited charge to the podium.
Stafursky came back with a 31-second pin of Somerset’s Donavin Miller; decked Northern Garrett’s Josh Thomas in 1:09; then downed Burrell’s Damian Barr by fall in 2:03.
Now rolling, Stafursky posted a 10-2 win over Greenville’s Glenn Lenhardt.
Lee was waiting for Stafursky in the consi semis and posted an 18-3 technical fall.
In the fifth-place match, Newport’s Will Davis downed Stafursky 11-1.
Athens’ final medalist was Alex West at 170.
West opened well, posting a 15-9 win over North Schuylkill, but was pinned by Tri Valley’s Jacob Scheib in his second match.
West rebounded in wrestlebacks with a 3-2 win over Burrell’s Dominic Holmes to reach the consi semis.
West fell to Northern Bedford’s Colby Imler 7-2 to fall into the seventh-place match but battled to a 6-4 win over Zach Weakland of Cambria Heights in that match.
In other Athens results, Kyler Setzer was 2-2 at 106, and Kyler Setzer was 1-2 at 120.
Aidan Garcia, also at 120, went 2-2 on the day as did Karter Rude at 145.
Daniel Horton (126); Lucas Forbes (132); Brandon Jennings (138); Jaden Wright (152); Riley Hall at 160; and Travis Stedge (285) each went 0-2.
Seeded 11th in the District IV Duals, Athens will hit the road on Wednesday to take on sixth-seeded Benton in a 7 p.m. match.
