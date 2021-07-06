ATHENS — With Independence Day being observed, Athens’ bats put on a fireworks display to blast their way to a 12-2 win over Wellsboro on Monday.
The game would determine which team would advance to the Little League District 15 Majors final — and the Athens All-Stars made sure it would be them with big bats and some strong pitching.
Wellsboro used an aggressive attack to strike first. Leadoff man Maxwell Mascho ripped a double to right field. Coen Tennis singled to center to drive in Mascho. Reed Richardson walked to get on base and worked his way to third. Richardson stole home on a throw back to the pitcher.
Athens pitcher Connor Davidson mixed in three strikeouts to get out of the inning and end the only real threat from Wellsboro.
Down 2-0, Athens batted through its line-up in the bottom of the first. Seven batters got hits, including triples from Joey Dickerson and Zach Fisher. Duncan Thetga and Davidson added doubles.
Mascho ended the onslaught with two strikeouts. But Athens had rattled off six runs for a commanding 6-2 lead.
Davidson subdued the Wellsboro bats for the next two innings, striking out four and only allowing one hit.
In the bottom of the third inning, Athens batted around the line-up again. Thetga hit another double and six of his teammates got singles.
Wellsboro’s Griffen Morral came in to replace Mascho on the mound. Morral got two strikeouts to end the Athens threat. Athens added six more runs to their tally to get a 10-run lead at 12-2.
Wellsboro needed at least a run in the top of the fourth to keep the game alive. However, Davidson struck out the first batter of the inning. Wellsboro’s Syler Pietrzyk drilled a pitch from Davidson right to second baseman Carter Cockroft for the second out.
Athens called on Thetga to get the last out of the game. Wellsboro’s Mascho hit a ground ball that was fielded cleanly by third baseman Dickerson who threw to first for the final out.
Davidson pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out eight. Thetga led Athens at the plate with three hits. Davidson, Dickerson, Alex McQuay and Fisher added two hits each.
Next up for Athens is the District 15 finals. Athens will face the winner of a Sayre-Wellsboro game, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The winner will play Athens on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Athens.
