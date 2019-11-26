Locals help RIT win New York State Intercollegiate Open

OSWEGO — Athens grad Kaidon Winters won at 157 with a record-setting performance. Former Wildcats Nate Bradley (174) and Chris Horton (133) each placed second and Tioga grad Austin Lamb (157) was fourth to help Rochester Institute of Technology win the New York State Intercollegiate Open over the weekend.
Winters’ pin win in the second round moved the junior Mechanical Engineering Technology major past Matt Hamill to the top of the RIT pins list. Hamill, who transferred to RIT after a year at Purdue, finished his RIT career with 47 pins. Before graduating in 1999, Hamill had an 89-3 record. Hamill was a three-time All-American and a three-time New York State Champion. Winters, who is 19-2 this season and has a career mark of 96-14, added a pin win in the quarterfinals to push his career pins mark to 49.
In the semis, Winters picked up a tough, 3-1 decision over Tioga grad and RIT teammate Austin Lamb, who wound up fourth in the tournament.
Winters claimed the title with a 7-0 win over SUNY Cortland’s Gianno Silba.
RIT finished with 148 points to win by 1.5 points over SUNY Brockport. Ithaca was third with 127 points, followed by SUNY Oneonta with 105 points and Niagara Community College which was fifth with 97 points.
Rounding out the field were SUNY Oswego with 97 points; US Merchant Marina Academy with 84.5 points; SUNY Cortland with 65 points; New York University with 34 points; Jamestown Community College and SUNY Sullivan with 30.5 points each; Alfred State with 23 points; and SUNY Ulster with three points.
Bradley, at 174, picked up two decision wins and a pin on the way to the championship match against RIT teammate Joe Lupisella who won a 10-5 decision.
Horton got a bye to open the tournament at 133, and then reeled off a pin and two decisions on the way to the final. Ithaca standout Travis Jones rolled in the final, winning 18-5.
Lamb was also rolling until he hit Winters in the semis. Lamb won back-to-back-to-back decisions at 157 to get to the semis. After falling to Winters, Lamb won a wrestleback by fall before losing a 3-0 decision to SUNY Brockport’s Zack Brown in the consi final.
