The Athens Boys Cross Country team easily won its race against Troy on Tuesday, taking first, second and third en route to a 21-38 win.
Senior Connor Dahl came in first place with a time of 17:53, followed by juniors Matt Gorsline (18:10) and Kyle Anthony (18:38).
Justin Lynch finished seventh and Ethan Denlinger came in eighth for the Wildcats.
The Athens girls team lost its matchup 21-40, but still had some good performances.
Emma Bronson came in second with a time of 21:51, and Thea Bentley finished sixth with a 25:18.
Cailyn Conklin (27:09) also finished in the top ten for Athens.
