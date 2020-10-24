MONTGOMERY — On the night of the final regular season game of the year, it finally seemed like everything was back to normal. A good amount of fans in the stands, the marching band playing at a loud volume, and even an unusually warm night late October night for homecoming in Montgomery, Pennsylvania.
That was all mixed in with a two-hour bus ride for the Athens varsity football team. They were able to quickly make adjustments and cruise to a 35-7 victory over a talented Montgomery squad.
“We rode a school bus a long way today and you never know how that’s going to turn out, but I was really proud of how we handled business tonight,” said Athens Head Coach Jack Young. “We talk about the importance of big plays all the time and we did a good job of making those happen.”
Making big plays was exactly what the Wildcats did from the start to finish. On the very first play from scrimmage, Athens’ Caleb Nichols defense was able to haul in an interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown. That gave Athens a 7-0 lead just seven seconds into the game.
Athens was able to capitalize two drives later at the end of the first quarter by yet another big play. This time it was senior running back Shayne Reid with a 40-yard run up the middle of the field. That brought the score to 14-0 at the end of one.
Both teams were able to trade scores in the next period as Montgomery started to find some rhythm offensively. The Red Raiders were able to use a 10-play 62-yard drive that was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Logan Almeida to senior receiver Devon Deem.
Athens responded on the next drive with a nine-yard run from Nichols for his second and final touchdown of the night to give his team a 20-7 lead at the half.
A scoreless third quarter ignited a fourth quarter filled with more big plays. A 17-yard run on fourth down for Reid kept a drive alive that would end with his five-yard run. A fake extra-point would result in the two-point conversion pass to Ben Pernaselli.
Shortly after, the Wildcat defense reigned superior again to give the ball back to the Wildcats, where sophomore quarterback Mason Lister would find junior receiver J.J. Babcock in the back of the end zone for a five-yard strike. That score would bring the final score to 35-7 in favor of the visitors.
Lister and the Athens air attack were able to dominate on the short routes through the entirety of the game as Lister finished with 100 passing yards on 10 completions and one touchdown pass. Reid led the way with an impressive 234 total yards and senior running back Kaide Drick led the way for the Red Raiders with 80 yards on the ground with 15 carries.
“It’s been a crazy couple of weeks, so we’re going to take the next couple of days to take care of our bodies,” said Young. “We’re going to get ready for next week and if these guys can bring the effort like they have been, then we’ll be able to compete.”
With the loss, the Montgomery Red Raiders fall to 3-4 with a possible game coming up next week. The Wildcats now improve to 5-1 after the impressive road win and will gear up for the semifinals of the District IV Class AAA playoffs next weekend, where they will likely take another long road trip to Danville. The Ironmen will come in with a 6-1 record with their only loss coming to undefeated Montoursville.
