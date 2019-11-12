MANSFIELD — Sayre’s Junior Redskins “C” team had an exceptional season. The squad rolled to an 8-0 record and topped Troy 31-6 in the Northern Tier Youth Football League’s championship game.
If the success of this team is any indication, the future of Sayre football could be very bright.
In the championship game, Trenton Lynch had three touchdowns and an extra point; and Elliott Chilson added two TDs and an extra point.
“This Troy team was our toughest challenge this season,” said Head Coach Ian Lathrop, who coaches with Tony Robbins, Matt Woodruff, Joel Hunt, Richie Lynch, and Shawn Morningstar. “They’re a good squad, but our boys held together and finished strong after a close first half. On offense, we had some great blocking up front and some tough running from our backs. Our defense was in the backfield all day and Lyam (Morningstar) really saved us from some big plays at the safety position. The entire team played hard and fast and we got really good effort from everybody on the roster. The coaches couldn’t be more proud of this team. This is going to be a fun group to watch as they move up through the program.”
In addition to Morningstar, Chilson and Lynch, defensive leaders were Ian Johnston, and Roman Mittan.
The defensive effort is no surprise to the team’s coaches and fane. Troy was only the second team to find the end zone against Sayre, which posted six straight shutouts and outscored the opposition 212-12.
