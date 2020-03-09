Athens' Braund closes out career with state medal

HERSHEY — Keegan Braund entered his senior season in the Athens wrestling room with a career record of 39-43 — and he wasn’t on anyone’s list of potential state qualifiers.
The Athens heavyweight would certainly prove everyone wrong this year.
Braund went 3-3 in the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships this past week and came home with an eighth-place medal from what is considered one of the toughest tournaments in the country.
“He had a great tournament. Like I said before, no one gave him a chance of getting out of districts, then out of regionals and getting here — and again getting a medal, holy crap. He did a lot of stuff he had never done before. He beat people he never beat before, that’s what it’s all about,” Athens Assistant Coach Jay White said.
Braund’s tournament would end in the seventh-place match where Saucon Valley’s Nick Warnke picked up the fall over the Athens senior.
Despite the loss, Braund was thrilled to wrap up his high school career on the podium.
“I did lose the match, but at the end of the day, I’m walking home with a medal,” said Braund, who explained what it felt like when he clinched the state medal on Friday. “It was the best feeling ever. I would relive that any day of the week. It was phenomenal.”
White was happy to see Braund’s hard work pay off in a big way this year.
“This sport is all about heart and will — and he willed himself to wins that he didn’t get in the past,” White said. “If you want something, and towards the end of the year he started wanting this, you can get it if you’re willing to try. He put a lot of work in, he wanted it and he got it.”
Braund admitted that getting a state medal was probably a long shot — even in his own mind.
“It was in the back of my mind. I knew there was a chance, but I never expected it to be the reality it is now,” he said.
The Athens wrestler, who began the sport in the eighth grade, credited Head Coach Shawn Bradley and assistants White and Scott Setzer with helping him get to the podium.
“This is, in my opinion, the best program to be in in order to get to this level,” Braund said.
Braund also believed in himself and put in the work to get the job done this year.
“It was just motivation, heart and determination,” he said.
