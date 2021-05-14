CANTON — Canton hosted Sayre in a clash of the NTL small school titans Thursday night.
Sayre was undefeated, and Canton’s only NTL loss of the season was to Sayre. A Canton win would keep them in the hunt for the league title and have potential district seeding ramifications as well. In what only be described as a baseball donnybrook, the resilient Redskins emerged with a 13-12 victory.
Canton was well prepared for Sayre and quieted the Redskins bats early in the game. Canton successfully employed shifting their fielders to defend against Zack Garrity and Kannon VanDuzer. Sayre managed one run on an error in the first three innings.
Sayre Head Coach Jamie VanDuzer anticipated the fielding shift strategy from Canton.
“I knew Coach Rockwell would have his team ready to go, like he always does. I kind of expected it, he has done that before.”
Defensively, Sayre pitcher David Northrup struggled to find the strike zone in the bottom of the first. A couple hit batsmen and a couple walks turned into three Warrior runs. Sayre trailed 3-1 at the conclusion of the first inning.
Northrup showed the Redskin swagger and bounced back in the second and third innings, striking out four and allowing one baserunner on an error.
Coach VanDuzer admitted concern for his players’ mentality, down 3-1. “I think in the third and fourth inning they seemed to tighten up a little bit.”
Sayre’s typical patience in the batter’s box began to pay dividends in the fourth inning. The Redskins worked walks, got hits and some help from Canton errors to score three runs and claim their first lead of the game, 4-3.
From the fifth inning on, both teams traded blows until the final out. Sayre added a run in the top of the fifth. But, Canton countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 7-5.
Things looked bleak in the top of the sixth. Brayden Horton hit a bomb to the right field fence that was caught. Jake Burgess got caught in a pickle between third and home and became the second out of a long double play. Unphased, the Redskins loaded the bases and walked in a run. VanDuzer drove in two more runs and Sayre was up 8-7.
Not to be outdone, Canton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain their two-run lead 10-8.
In the top of the seventh, Sayre started slow. After a leadoff fly out to the pitcher, Jake Burgess drove a double to centerfield. A fielding error plated Burgess to draw Sayre within one run. Canton caught a break when a foul dribbling ball rolled back into play. The patient Warrior pitcher scooped it up to get the second out.
Sayre was down to its final out, down 10-9. Northrup hit a ground ball to the shortstop, whose throw to first was off target. Brayden Horton scored on the play to tie the game at 10. With runners on first and second, Garrity hit a single to left field which scored Northrup. VanDuzer singled to centerfield and drove in both Zack Moore and Zack Garrity. The Warriors got the final out in the next at bat, but Sayre built a 13-10 lead.
Canton was able to pick up a couple runs in the bottom of the seventh. Kannon Vanduzer came in to pitch with two runners on and no outs. VanDuzer and his teammates escaped while only allowing those two runners to score.
Coach VanDuzer praised his players.
“They battled hard. I was a little concerned that we haven’t played in many close games. I wasn’t sure how they would respond. They went back and forth and kept battling.”
Garrity lead Sayre at the plate with three hits, two runs and two RBI. VanDuzer added two hits, four RBI and one run.
On the mound, Northrup threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up three hits and had five strikeouts. Zach Moore relieved Northrup for 1 2/3 innings. VanDuzer pitched the final three outs and gave up only one hit.
Sayre will host Wyalusing at 4:30 p.m. today.
