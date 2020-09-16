Both the Athens boys and girls cross country teams defeated Towanda at their meet on Tuesday.
Eight of the top ten runners in the boys race were from Athens, which won 17-44.
Athens was led by Kyle Anthony, who ran an 18:57. His time set the initial record at Towanda’s new course.
Matt Gorsline finished right behind Anthony with a time of 18:59, and Connor Dahl finished in third place.
Jaden Wise was the first Towanda runner to cross the finish line with a time of 20:56.
Emma Bronson took first place for Athens on the girls’ side with a time of 23:46.
She finished nearly three minutes ahead of Towanda’s Eliza Fowler, and the Athens girl went on to win 24-32.
Athens freshmen Thea Bentley, Cailyn Conklin and Emily Henderson rounded out the top five
Girls: Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50; Wellsboro 15, Sayre 50
Boys: Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50; Wellsboro and Sayre incomplete
WYALUSING — Saddled with low numbers, Sayre wasn’t competitive as a team, but that didn’t stop the ‘Skins from running hard.
Carrie Claypool topped the field in the girls’ race, finishing in 22:15 for a 23-second win over Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe.
Sayre’s other runner in the race, Corey Ault, took 16th overall with s time of 29:18.
Kayla Beebe was third overall, followed by Rams teammates Sierra Allen and Catherine Brown. Wellsboro’s Naddy Bryant was sixth overall.
Sayre’s boys have one lone runner in Nate Romano. Romano raced to a 12th-place finish overall with a time of 22:30. Wyalusing ’s boys had it easy, as neither Sayre nor Wellsboro had a full team.
