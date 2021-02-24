TIOGA — The Waverly boys basketball team put on an offensive showcase, led by freshman Joey Tomasso, in a 89-47 victory over Tioga on Tuesday night.
Remminscent of Steph Curry in an empty gym, Tomasso went on a run in the second quarter that needed to be seen in person. Tomasso drained five straight three pointers, including a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the quarter. In all, the Wolverines tallied a school-record 15 threes in the game.
“It was pretty special, and I myself was a pretty good shooter back in the day so it gave me goosebumps watching and I sure wish there were fans here to watch it but I am sure there was quite a few people watching from home,” Waverly head coach Lou Judson said.
The Wolverines opened the game willing and looking to attack at every opportunity, leading 22-9 heading into the second frame of action.
The second quarter was all about Tomasso. As mentioned earlier, Tomasso had six three-pointers in the quarter finishing with 25 points in the first half alone. Tomasso did not play many minutes in the second only scoring two more points.
“They couldn’t miss. It is hard to beat a team any night when they are shooting that well,” Tioga head coach Brian Card said. “I would take playing a team like this every game all season and that just gets us better for the following year.”
Ethan Perry and Evan Sickler had standout performances for the Tigers. Perry finished the game with 14 points while Sickler had 13 points including four makes from beyond the arc.
“I liked what I saw from my two freshman Evan Sickler and Ethan Perry,” Card said. “They were attacking the basket and in the second half they were taking on their guys and getting off good shots.”
Several players caught the scoring bug from Tomasso. Brennan Traub scored 15 points, Davis Croft scored 12 points and had seven rebounds, and Aidan Westbrook scored 10. Six other Wolverines scored capping off a phenomenal team offensive performance. Kobe Decker added five boards and two steals and Ryan Lambert handed out six assists.
“I have so many guys that can play and trying to figure out the best mix of who they can play with has been my biggest challenge,” Judson said. In a different kind of season that we are having I am giving a lot of guys opportunities and they are making the most of it.”
Tioga never gave up, and did their best to make it a competitive finish, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter.
“That’s the one thing I love about this team,” Card said. “They are hard workers and they don’t have a lot of basketball savvy right now but they are young and they work they work their butts off in practice and work their butts off in the game and that’s why I love coaching these guys.”
Tioga is back in action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. hosting Newark Valley. Waverly is right back on the court tonight, hosting Newark Valley at 6:30 p.m.
