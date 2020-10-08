WELLSBORO — North Penn/Mansfield made it a clean sweep Wednesday, rolling to a 28-stroke win in the final golf match of the 2020 season to finish league play with a 41-0 record.
The Tigers finished with a score of 370, topping second place Cowanesque Valley (398) and the rest of the field. Wellsboro, third on Wednesday with a 403, ended the season second in the league standings with a 32-9 mark. C.V, battling with Sayre for third in the standings took that spot at 23-18.
Wyalusing (8-33) had a 411 to take fourth on Wednesday with Sayre in fifth after a 421. Sayre ended the year fourth ion the standings with a 19-22.
Towanda, fifth on Wednesday with a score of 433, was also fifth in the overall standings with an 8-28 mark. In spite of taking sixth on Wednesday wth a score of 443, Athens ended the year fifth in the standings with a 10-31 mark.
NP/M’s Reece White was low medalist with an 84, three shot better than Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin. No other platyer was under 90.
Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer was one of two players to hit that mark (Cowanesque Valley’s Joel Heck was the other) led the Redskins.
Also scoring for Sayre were Colton Watrkins with a 97, Dylan Seck with a 107 and Zach Moore with a 127.
Cameron and Haley Sullivan each had a 109 to lead Athens. Also scoring were Carter Jones with a 110 and Nick Jacob with a 115.
