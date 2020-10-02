WELLSBORO — The Sayre volleyball team fell 3-0 to Wellsboro in its match on Thursday night, remaining winless on the season.

Wellsboro won the first game 25-15 and the second 25-7.

Sayre fought hard in the third game, but ultimately fell 26-24.

Elizabeth Boyle followed up her performance from Tuesday with another strong match. She recorded four aces, along with one kill and one dig.

Gianna Quattrini added three more aces for Sayre.

Gabrielle Randall led the team with two kills.

Sayre will travel to Towanda to face off against the Black Knights on Saturday night.

