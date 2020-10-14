Athens boys sweep to title

ATHENS — Athens’ boys swept NEB and incomplete teams from North Penn/Mansfield and Wellsboro to finish the Northern Tier League season undefeated.
Athens used a pack attack to get the win in the one competitive contest of the quad meet.
Connor Dahl finished second overall in 17:48 with teammates Kyle Anthony (17:57; Matt Gorsline (18:21) Justin Lynch (19:20) and Ethan Denlinger (19:43) the next four to cross the line. Izaak Hobday(20:06) and Nate Prickett (20:31) also factored into the scoring as Athens beat NEB 15-48. The other scores for the Athens boys were 15-50 over Wellsboro and MP/Mansfield
It was the Athens ladies who were shorthanded and taking three 15-50 losses on the day.
Individually, Emma Bransch was second overall with a time of 21:52 and Thea Bentley was third overall in 23:56. Also running for Athens were Cailyn Conklin, 12th with a time of 26:39 and Naccaria Benjamin, 20th in 29:34.
Boys
Canton 15, Sayre 50
Cowanesque Valley 15, Sayre 50
Canton 27, Cowanesque Valley 28
Girls
Canton 15, Sayre 50
Cowanesque Valley 15, Sayre 50
Cowanesque Valley 25, Canton 28
CANTON — It’s difficult for Sayre in the sport of cross country. Neither the boys nor the girls can field a full squad, leaving each to take a pair of 15-50 team defeats against Canton and Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
On the individual side, though, things are a bit different.
Sayre’s Carrie Claypool roasted the field in the girls’ race. Her time of 22:32 was more than a second better than second-place Sara Saar of Canton.
Also for Sayre, Casey Ault was 10th overall with a time of 29:15 and Deborah Shikanga was 11th in 32:48.
Canton finished with a sweep, topping Cowanesque Valley 27-28.
For the guys, Sayre’s Nathan Romano ran the course in 21:58 to place seventh overall and teammate Riley Parrish was 12th in 28:18.
Cowanesque Valley’s Seth Neal led his team to the sweep, winning in 18:08 as the Indians beat the Warriors 25-28.
Both Sayre squads will run in the NTL Coaches’ Invitational at Northeast Bradford on Saturday.
