SPENCER — Mason Holmes and Lance Jensen each netted a pair of goals in Spencer-Van Etten Candor’s 10-0 shutout win on Thursday against Watkins Glen.
Spencer-Van Etten Candor got off to a great start, scoring six goals in the first half. SVEC didn’t let off the gas pedal as they paced themselves with four more in the second half en route to a huge win.
Eight different players scored for SVEC led by two goals each by Holmes and Jensen. Daniel Thomas, Alex Doucett, Jayden Grube, Darren Starkweather, Ryan Corcoran, and Kaden Hover all scored for the Eagles. Jacob Banks and Kade Haney each totaled an assist as well.
For Watkins Glen, Bryce Kelly and Josiah Wysocki combined to save 13 shots by the Eagles.
Brayden Ferris earned the shutout win, notching three saves on six shots taken by Watkins Glen.
The next game for the Eagles will be a clash with Chenango Forks at 7 pm. on Saturday.
Northeast Bradford 7, Sayre 0
NORTHEAST — The Northeast Bradford Panthers used a three-goal, first-half performance from Gavin Merritt to coast to a 7-0 win against the visiting Sayre Redskins on Thursday.
The Panthers did not waste any time as Brady Brown scored 30 seconds into the match. Four minutes later, Clayton Frazier added another to make it 2-0. Merritt then scored two straight goals in the 12th and 21st minute to stretch the lead to 4-0. Brandon Kuhn and Brennan Caufield each added a goal of their own.
To cap it off, Merritt scored with 15 minutes remaining in the first half to give the Panthers the 7-0 lead. Northeast Bradford did not look back and played stellar defense in the second half to finish off the shutout against Sayre.
Garrett Cooper saved seven shots for the Panthers in the shutout win. Redskins goalkeepers Gunner McCutchen and Trevor Campbell combined to stop 14 Panther shots.
