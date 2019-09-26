CHEMUNG — Championship season and fall racing is upon us! The wet weather over the Summer led Chemung Speedrome to utilize a few fall season makeup dates and not even Mother Nature could rear her ugly head on those.
The night started on a rather somber note. In pre-race ceremonies, the track observed a moment of silence for legendary Modified racer Mike Stefanik. He competed in two Modified Tour events at Chemung, finishing sixth in 2001 and third in 2008.
Track employees, along with drivers and crew members, also gathered on the frontstretch prior to opening ceremonies to thank the fans and all of them for the part they played in a successful 2019 season. Chemung took a huge positive step forward in 2019 with Ray and Ellen Hodge at the helm, and the future for Chemung Speedrome certainly appears bright.
The championship battles certainly proved stressful for teams as every position mattered when the finals points were tallied this past Friday. In the Sunoco Modifieds, just one position could have made the difference between winning the title and going home disappointed.
For two young Horseheads, N.Y. drivers- the Modified championship would be decided by just one point. But as everyone would find out Friday, it didn’t end the way either of them would have wanted to see it end.
Knowlden, with two feature wins, led Curren, who had scored five wins in a row by just 11 points. Lined up fourth and fifth for the 40-lap feature, many eyes were on the championship pair. Other eyes were on the Sharpsteen cousins, Gene and Charlie, who ran one-two the entire distance.
With 21 laps complete, trouble took place as the field entered turn one. Knowlden and Sharpsteen made contact, with Knowlden then hitting the inside wall. As he attempted to pull off onto the infield grass just off turn two, Gary Noe dove in that same direction. They also had contact, which sent Noe hard into the backstretch wall.
The contact was so hard it ripped the wheel off. While all drivers were okay, Knowlden felt it was over for him, championship-wise, but it was not over entirely. He still had a chance at winning the title if Curren finished the race in fourth or worse in the finishing order.
The race resumed, and Sharpsteen held the lead the next 13 laps until the third caution came out. Curren had got into Bryan Sherwood, adding to the championship drama when he restarted at the rear. Over the remaining six laps, Curren worked traffic and passed third place runner John Wilber with two to go.
Charlie Sharpsteen picked up his fourth win and Curren got the title by just one point. Gene Sharpsteen finished the race second, with Curren, Wilber and Sherwood in the top five.
“I feel really bad for Zach. I gave him the line for two laps, and it just wasn’t there the third time. I hate that it happened,” Sharpsteen said of Knowlden.
Curren, meanwhile, celebrated a championship but not the way he wanted it to happen.
“I really wanted to race it out to the end with Zach, and I feel bad his only DNF came in this last race. But I know Zach and I have many years of racing each other ahead of us.”
The Super Stock division ran the Russ Tubbs Memorial 25-lap feature. Back in September of 1963, Tubbs lost his life during a race on the Chemung dirt. It had been years since he was remembered, but that all changed Friday night.
Folks looking for a memorable memorial race got one. Ironically, Super Stock heat winners on Friday night would be the big newsmakers following the feature race. Frank Chapman led early but lost the top spot to heat winner Garrett Zacharias on the fifth lap.
He would pull away and build up a nice lead while Ajay Potrzebowski and Mike Nichols worked to chase down Chapman. Nick Robinson’s spin with 16 laps complete brought Nichols alongside Zacharias for the restart.
Zacharias prevailed and Nichols was right behind him. The final caution set up a three-lap dash to the checkers. While Zacharias had the lead, Nichols mounted a challenge and had the top spot as the white flag was waving.
Zacharias went to the high side, held his line, was way up against the front stretch wall and beat the veteran driver to the finish line for his second win this year. Robinson’s third place finish sealed the deal for him to lock up the 2019 Super Stock championship after a bit of an up and down season.
Greg Moldt came into the final 4 Cylinder race atop the point standings. Last year he was also there leading the points with two weeks remaining, but a wreck took him out of contention and the title went elsewhere. Friday night all systems were ‘go’ and his was the only car parked in victory lane as the race winner and the 2019 track champion.
Moldt was flawless and led the field over the final laps to score his fifth win of the year.
Kyle Youngs was going for his seventh win while Gary Ham had already locked up the 2019 title. Both got what they wanted. Jody Buckley led early in the 20-lap race and survived a tap from Youngs that spun the latter out.
Buckley had Keith Youngs lined up beside him for the restart, and Keith led the next lap. Buckley reclaimed the top spot on lap 13 but not for long. Keith got into him and others also spun, giving the lead to Kyle Youngs.
He went on to capture the win and the $300 bonus. Ham, whose last win came just a day after his brother was killed in a traffic accident in Las Vegas, spoke to the crowd of what the title meant to him and his entire family in a tough year.
In the Carpenter’s Karts Bandolero division, the win boiled down to a last-lap pass. Chase Sinsabaugh got under Josh Duke’s car in turn three on the final lap, held on through turn four and won the drag race to the finish.
Duke, an Outlaw, was second but the top in his class. Derrick Vogler was third with Jeffrey Noe fourth. Consistency resulted in track championships for Duke in the Outlaw class and Sinsabaugh in the Bandits.
