HORSEHEADS — The host Blue Raiders put three in the board in the second and two in the fourth on the way to a 7-2 win over visiting Waverly Tuesday in nonleague baseball action.
Horseheads manufactured a run in the bottom of the first, but the three-run second inning was a main key for the Blue Raiders.
All of the second-inning damage was done with two outs. Andrew McLaughlin opened the inning with a walk, but could only get as far as third when each of the next two batters hit into a ground out. McLaughlin stayed at third as Riley Loomis walked. With Loomis on the move, Jackson Cooke lined a two-run single. Cooke then stole second before scoring on a Matt Procopia single.
Horseheads upped its lead to 6-0 in the fourth on a Ryan Scott single and steal, a RBI base knock by Cooke and an error.
Waverly finally got to starter Nicholas Alvarez in the top of the sixth. Back-to-back singles by Nick VanHouten and Thomas Hand set the stage and sent Alverez off in favor of Noah Barcomb. Jay Pipher stepped in and reached on an error, leaving the bases juiced. Joey Tomasso delivered VanHouten to the plate with a base hit. After a lazy fly out couldn’t advance the runners, Hand scored on an RBI ground out by Ty Beeman before Barcomb slammed the door of opportunity shut.
Waverly ended the day with four hits, all singles, with Tomasso and Brennan Traub adding the other two hits.
Brady Blauvelt pitched the first 1 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit but four walks and four earned runs. Derek Seymour went the next 3 1/2 innings and allowed five hits with one strikeout and no walks. Neither of the two runs that he allowed were earned. Caden Hollywood came on for one inning, allowing one hit and an earned run, with one walk in 10 pitches.
Scott led Horseheads with two singles and McLaughlin had the Blue Raiders’ only extra-base hit, a double. Cooke finished with five RBI.
Waverly will play Union Springs at Wells College in Aurora, N.Y. in an IAC semifinal on Thursday.
