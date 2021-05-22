ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Waverly found itself in an early hole and could never get all the way out in falling to Edison 10-5 Friday night.
Waverly looked good out of the gate, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Sidney Tomasso opened the game with a base hit and was sacrificed to second by Olivia Robinson. Aubrey Ennis then came through with an RBI single. With two down, Hali Jenner and Bella Romano laced RBI singles.
That promising start would be erased in the bottom of the inning.
With one gone, Mallory Mowchan singled, then an error opened the flood gates. With two on and in scoring position, Gabby Milazzo delivered a two-run single. A base knock by Leah Austin-Whitaker and a walk to Bailey Mawhir primed the pump and two productive outs put Edison up 4-3.
The Spartans then tacked on three more runs in the second and Waverly was forced to try to play catch-up the rest of the way.
The Lady Wolverines plated single runs in both the third and sixth innings.
In the third, Robinson reached on an error to open the inning. After an out, Robinson went to second and Alyssa Sindoni reached on a fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Bella Romano laced an RBI single but the Spartans got out of the inning without further damage,
In the Waverly half of the sixth, Romano opened with a double and scored two batters later on an RBI bunt single by Peyton Shaw.
Waverly rapped out 10 hits, the Wolverines just couldn’t put them all together.
Romano led the Wolverines with three hits, including a double, with two RBI and a run. Ennis had two hits with a run and one RBI; Jenner had a hit, RBI and a run; Tomasso matched Robinson with a hit and a run each; and Peyton Shaw finished with a hit and an RBI.
Jenner started in the circle. In three innings, she allowed nine hits, two walks and seven runs with five earned. Tomasso gave up three hits, two walks and three unearned runs with two strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Waverly will try to rebound today at home against Notre Dame, which is currently tied with Deposit/Hancock atop the New York State Class C rankings.
