WILLIAMSPORT — Athens freshman Taegan Williams would make a splash in her first trip to the District IV Championships on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats’ standout swam a 5 minutes, 34.15 seconds to finish third in the 500 free and also break a school record in the process.
Athens’ Brooke Kopatz came home with an 8th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.28.
The Lady Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Allyson Rockwell, Lauren Neville, Kopatz and Williams finished fifth in 4:09.44.
The Sayre Lady Redskins were led by Jillian Shay’s seventh-place finish in the 500 free. She finished in 5:39.69.
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey shaved .9 seconds off her backstroke with a 1:09.83 on Thursday. She would finish in 10th place.
“I am so thrilled with the training and commitment that Kayla and Jill give to the sport,” said Sayre Coach Carrie Wright. “I am really happy with their performances and couldn’ have asked for anything more. They are at very practice, leading every set, helping underclassmen on technique, and academic leaders for Sayre High School. It was great to also be able to have two freshman as well as (senior) Jordyn Maxim join these two at the District Championship meet.”
The Athens team of Mason Henderson, Zac Gowin, Nate Gorsline and Chris DeForest finished in 3:47.61 to finish in sixth place of the 400 free relay.
Athens’ Kaden Gorsline finished 7th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.08.
The Athens boys got an 8th-place finish from Gowin in the 500 free. He finished in 5:44.39. Ethan Denlinger was 9th with a time of 5:44.60.
The Wildcats would also get a 9th-place finish in the 100 free from DeForest, who finished in 54.26.
The Athens boys finished fifth and the Lady Wildcats were in seventh in the team standings. Sayre’s girls finished in 10th place out of 17 teams.
Danville won both the boys and girls championships at the District IV meet.
Wednesday
Athens and Sayre swimmers posted some place-winning times at the District IV Class AA Swimming Championships on Wednesday.
Girls
The top placement from the day was a fifth-place swim by Sayre’s Jillian Shay who had a time of 2:05.33 in the 200 freestyle. Athens’ Taegan Williams was right on her heels, placing sixth in 2:06.61.
In addition, Athens’ 200 free relay team of Allyson Rockwell, Brooke Kopatz, Lauren Neville and Williams was fifth with a time of 1:52.93; and the 200 medley relay squad of Taylar Fisher, Allison Thoman, Christina Bard and Raven McCarthy-Gardner placed seventh with a time of 2:12.89.
Boys
The top placement for the local boys was Athens 200 free relay team of Joseph Toscano, Mason Henderson, Nate Gorsline and Chris DeForrest, which was fifth with a time of 1:40.66.
Also for the Wildcats, the 200 medley relay team of Kaden Gorsline, Thomas Toscano, Henderson andJoseph Toscano took sixth with a time of 2:00.88.
In individual events, DeForrest was eighth in the 50 free with a time of 24.83 and Ethan Denlinger took eighth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:26.59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.