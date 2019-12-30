Waverly’s Talada leads Times’ Cross Country All-Star team

WAVERLY – Waverly senior Sheridan Talada will go down in history at Waverly as the first cross country runner to medal at states and is likely the first to receive All-State recognition after finishing 15th at the state meet and being named third-team All-State.
For the season she had and where it ended, Talada is the Morning Times female Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Talada knew early on that all of the work she did over the summer was going to pay off.
“It went really well. I was actually a little bit surprised with it at the first,” said the Binghamton University-bound Talada.” I trained really hard over the summer, but I wasn’t expecting to drop times like I did. I was happy with it.”
Talada said that the early drop in times served as motivation.
“The first meet, I noticed I only finished a few seconds off a girl who is one of the best runners in our section. That motivated me for the next few meets to stick with the top pack instead of running with the middle pack like I was used to,” she stated.
Sheridan assumed a leadership role as a senior.
“Our team had a lot of injuries this year, so we tried to motivate each other to be smart about our injuries but also know when to push through it and when enough is enough. We all tried to motivate each other in practice and in meets.”
The Lady Wolverines saw over half of the team get injured at some point of the 2019 season limiting the team’s prospects.
“Maybe three of us didn’t get injured,” Talada said. “Staying injury free is definitely important.”
Talada said that at the end of the year, they finally had a solid five.
“But we had two girls coming back from injury toward the end of the season so they weren’t in their best shape, but we were still able to place pretty high at IACs and the state qualifier, so we were happy with it,” she said. “We thought we had a shot at states.”
Talada said her highlight was the state meet.
“The state meet was probably my best race,” she said. “That was a fun experience because my teammate Liz (Fritzen) was able to go with me too. It was just a fun trip.
“(Earning a medal) was one of my main goals coming into the season. To get that goal meant a lot to me and to close out my cross country career with that felt good.
