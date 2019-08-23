Head coach: Kevin Gorman
Assistant coaches: Niq Sinsabaugh; Tyler Bowman; Andrew Yeckinevich; Larry Hanafin
2018 record: 6-5
Key Returners: Zach Watkins; Brayden Horton; Corbin Brown; Ethan Miller; Isaiah Firestine; David Northrup; Pat Casterline; Jordan Goodrich; Gavin Rucker; Elmer Stevens; Zachary Belles
Key newcomers: Lucas Horton; Matthew Lane; Bobby Benjamin; Glenn Romberger
Season Outlook: While the Redskins do have some holes to fill after the graduation of Gage Carnrike, Zach Garrity and James Esposito, the cupboard is nearly overflowing with returning talent.
In all, 28 of the 32 players on the varsity roster were on the team last season.
Among those back are a 1,000-yard passer who will be a receiver this season (Brown); the 600-yard passer who replaced him under center (Brayden Horton); the leading rusher with 800 yards (Isaiah Firestine) and four of the team’s top tacklers.
“We have a bunch of guys returning and throughout the summer, you can see the experience,” said Gorman. “(The younger kids) see it and it’s kind of trickling down to them. Obviously, opening camp, there are a lot of kids you haven’t seen because they were playing baseball or AAU basketball. They’ll have to catch up relatively quickly because going into this camp, we’re kind of pedals down and we gotta go because we think we have the talent to compete for a small school title and a district title. I think we have the talent. They just have to believe that they have the talent to do it.”
Gorman sees the talent.
“We’re lucky and unlucky at the same time. You get guys like Isaiah (Firestine) and Zach (Watkins), Ethan Miller and Corbin Brown for two years and then you have to replace them next season. It’s always a great thing to have, but we also have a lot of juniors coming back and we have a lot of kids who are a little bit younger — Brayden Horton’s going to be a sophomore and we have a nice freshman class coming in with Lucas Horton, Zach Garrity and some other kids who could be competing for varsity spots. We’ll have to see where it goes.”
League Outlook: Many people see Sayre as one of the favorites in the NTL’s Division II and in the District IV Class A race.
Gorman sees Muncy and Canton, too.
“Canton’s been the top. Muncy’s on top after winning the district last year and made some noise in the state tournament, so there are quality teams up and down,” said Gorman. “It’s not us sneaking up on people anymore. It’s more that they know we can play. Now it’s time for our guys to go out there and play the way we can play with all or our returning players.”
