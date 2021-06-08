Tioga rolls into semis

LANSING — Olivia Ayres and Abby Foley kept getting on base and Kindra Wessels kept hitting them in.
That was the story of Tioga’s 15-2 Section IC Class C quarterfinal win over Lansing Monday night in a game where the seventh seed beat the second seed and nobody who has been paying attention was surprised.
Leading off, Ayres had two singles and scored two times. Abby Foley had three singles and scored four times. Wessels had two doubles and a single, five RBI and three runs scored.
Tioga opened s 7-2 through four innings after a 2-2 first-inning tie and put the game on ice in the fifth. Julia Belles reached on an error to open the fifth and the merry-go-round started turning. Molly Bombard added a single and Gabby Foley added a single to send Belles home. Ayres added a bunt single to load the sacks.
After Lansing got a force out at the plate, Wessels ripped a three-run double. Mykenzie Thetga added a run-scoring double. Emily Sindoni came on to run for Thetga and scored on an Austyn Vance single. Vance would later score on a ground ball and Tioga’s lead ballooned to 14-2 with two innings to play.
Vance also had a big day with three hits, two runs and two RBIAlissa Hine had two hits, one RBI and a run; Belles had a hit, a run and two RBI; Gabby Foley had her one hi, one RBI and one run; Bombard had just the one hit; and Sindoni had one run.
Wessels allowed just three hits and two runs with one earned. She also fanned an exceptional 11 batters.
Iris Boerman had two singles, a run and one RBI for Lansing. Sarah Levine had the Bobcats’ other hit, Ashley Bell added an RBI and Kiara Lovejoy scored a run.
Tioga must now travel to third-deeded Notre Dame on Wednesday in a Sction IV Class C semifinal. Notre Dame downed Union Springs in a Monday quarterfinal.
