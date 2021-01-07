Where are they now: Troy Stivason

Sometimes things don’t work out exactly the way people want.
However, the journey can be something you never forget.
In a perfect world Troy Stivason dreamed of kicking for Penn State. Playing in the biggest games, on the biggest stage in front of 100,000 fans.
While Stivason got to Penn State. He got to be a part of the football team, but he never got that chance to kick on the biggest stage for the Nittany Lions.
While Stivason may not have reached every dream he had in football. The experiences he has had in sports is something few will ever experience.
“Definitely, there are times I stacked up well and other times I wished maybe some things panned out a little differently and maybe made a few more field goals,” Stivason said. “At least I had the opportunity. I could have easily taken a couple scholarship offers out of high school to play football and kick elswehere at MAC schools or other schools in other conferences. Penn State is my dream school, and even though I didn’t get a chance on the field too much I was able to get a degree from there and make great connections.”
There were plenty of fond memories for the multi-sport standout in high school.
“Having my swim team make it to states in a relay and break the medley relay record, that is definitely one of my biggest memories,” Stivason said. “With Frank Chen and Curt Walk, I wasn’t on the relay, I was the alternate, but making it to states with them and watching them do that was really cool.
“When it comes to basketball making it to states and playing Meyers, they were a really good program. That game didn’t pan out how we wanted, but that was a fun game and fun experience. I think that might have been Bob Fauver’s first year back with us.
“A memory I hate to have it stick was the 14-13 loss against Danville (in football) in the district semis there. That was a great game. It was freezing. I dislocated my jaw in the first quarter and still ended up playing quarterback. In football, breaking my high school’s record, I think I took Shane (Raupers’ record) with a 53-yarder against Wellsboro. That was a homecoming game I believe.”
Even at the high school level Stivason got a chance to face some great athletes.
“Down in Williamsport we played against Colton Hock (of Bloomsburg). He went out to Stanford and was a stud closer out there and I believe is in the minor leagues with Miami (He was a fourth round pick in 2017). Being able to hit an RBI double off him was really cool to be able to say I saw a 95-96 mile-an-hour fastball and curve ball unlike anything I saw in my life.”
After high school it was on to Penn State.
“I did go and I was a preferred walk on at Penn State,” Stivason said. “I played a season there under Sam Ficken as a senior (Ficken is now the Jets kicker). I was committed to coach (Bill) O’Brien back then. I committed the week before the Michigan game. I committed that Wednesday and ended up going to the game on Saturday. He ended up calling us and letting us know he was going to the Texans. Coach (James) Franklin came in and brought more of his recruits in and made it more of a competition.
“Instead of me and Ficken, four other kids and I were competing and I couldn’t really crack that top spot freshman year. Sophomore year right before the season I decided it was in my best interest to focus on my academics. I kept all my connections there, so it was really cool. I got to be a regular student, but also an athlete too. Being able to go to the Pinstripe Bowl there was awesome. Going into the season we weren’t supposed to be able to go into a bowl game, the NCAA looked at it again and gave us some things back.”
For Stivason he got a chance to be around multiple kickers, and other players who went on to play in the NFL.
“The kid that ended up beating me after Ficken was Tyler Davis and he ended up playing in the NFL too (he spent some time with the Buffalo Bills). Seeing them and learning from them after Ficken was incredible. Being around guys like Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley, a ton of guys now I can watch on Sunday and they were a part of my class I went in with — 8-10 of them from my class are in the NFL. It was a really incredible group to go in with and to say I was a part of that, I am blessed with that, it was a blast.”
Stivason graduated with a degree in energy, business and finance in 2018, with a minor in mining engineering.
“I was on the side of wanting to come home and be in the gas industry, I knew the money was good,” Stivason said. “I also like the aspect of maybe being able to work outside. I did that after school, I worked back home and was able to do some things in the shops and some inventory work.
“I worked there about a year-and-a-half and stopped last May and realized I wanted to pursue a finance position. Since July I have been living in Tampa, Florida and am part of a great financial planning team at Northwestern Mutual. I am licensed up in Pennsylvania and I am working on my New York license to be able to work in the Valley and give back to people in my hometown. I had to come down here to start and then I can go up there.”
The hope for Stivason is to be able to work both where he is, and also in the Valley.
“I want to be able to do both down here and up there,” he said. “A lot of things can be done electronically. I would love to live down here most of the year, but be able to travel up to the Valley 2-3 weeks at a time every other month or so and have a lot of business up there. Back and forth I’d say.”
Stivason enjoys what he does now and enjoys helping people.
“I work for myself mostly,” Stivason said. “The stuff I’m doing is really helpful for a lot of people. I love it. Everyone deserves to have a financial conversation. There are certain stories and circumstances I wish now I could have had a conversation with people, but I was too young then. I am here to help people and give back to the community that allowed me to prosper this far in my life.”
For Stivason sports has played a huge role in his life.
“Sports had a huge impact ever since day one,” he said. “My dad was a coach at Athens for just about every sport I can remember. Everything besides maybe swimming and wrestling and then he went on and was an athletic director.
“Sports have been a part of my life for probably the whole thing. The discipline and competitiveness are the two most important things. It definitely teaches some sort of discipline being able to respect and listen to a coach is something that has gone out the window a little bit today. And, that was something sports really helped me out, and just the competitiveness too, just always helps in life.”
